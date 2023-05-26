This week Netflix finally followed through on the threat to implement his plan to end account sharing. Hundreds of people shared on social networks the message that was displayed on their screens when accessing the application. Some mentioned that they would definitely leave the service, but all reflected outrage and anger in their posts. I’m sure many people thought: I’m going to ignore it, “what can happen?” And today we have the answer.

The first thing that asks you Netflix is that you verify the devices that you use in your home through a code that is sent to the email that you have registered in your account. If you dont do it, Netflix will use the IP addresses of each device.

And now you’re thinking: “great, I just have to talk to my friend while we register my TV so he can keep an eye on the code and send it to me”. However, Netflix defines “home” as a set of devices connected to the same network. And this is already a problem, maybe even within the same house! If you have more than one internet service. Either way, the process to confirm your devices is as follows:

Once your Netflix app is open on the TV, swipe left with the remote to access the menu.

Select GET HELP and then MANAGE MY HOME WITH NETFLIX

Now click on: SEND EMAIL or SEND SMS. You will receive a link through the email address or phone number that you have registered in the account.

Now select YES, I SENT IT IN the email you receive or click on the text message and CONFIRM HOME WITH NETFLIX or UPDATE MY HOME WITH NETFLIX.

The confirmation will appear on your screen and in your email inbox. Now click on CONTINUE TO NETFLIX and that’s it.

Mobile devices do not need to be confirmed, but that does not free you from the restriction. Mobile devices are confirmed by their IP address. Remember that if you use several screens in your home, you will have to confirm each one of them.

Via: xataka

Editor’s note: I say jump ship and try the goodness of all the competition Netflix has.