hold the urge to urinate It can be an uncomfortable and frustrating experience that we’ve all experienced on occasion. Sometimes we are forced to postpone our visit to the bathroom due to compromises or unavailability of suitable facilities.

However, Is it really harmful to our health to endure for a long time? Here’s what the doctors say, according to Parade.

According to the doctors, holding urine for prolonged periods can have various negative consequences for our health.

Dr. Jonathan Black, a board-certified gynecologic oncologist in the South Florida region, points out that holding urine for long periods of time can weaken the muscles of the bladder, making it difficult to empty normally and may even increase urinary frequency.

Besides, prolonged retention of urine can cause dilation of the ureters, the tubes that connect the kidneys to the bladder, which can cause pain. There is also an increased risk of urinary tract infections when urine is retained for long periods.

The risk of infection is related to the presence of germs in the urine. Dr. Bilal Chughtai, a urologist at Weill Cornell Medicine, explains that contrary to previously believed, urine is not sterile and contains a microbiome. As we age, there may be an increase in bacteria in the urine, which could invade the bladder wall and cause urinary tract infections.

Chughtai also warns that ignoring the urge to urinate can cause pain and discomfort, sometimes leading to contraction and spasms of the pelvic muscles. This could result in problems like pelvic floor dysfunction.

As for the ideal frequency of going to the bathroom, there is no single standard, since it varies according to each person. Dr. Chughtai points out that there is no ideal frequency or time to urinate daily, as it depends on various factors, such as fluid intake. It is important to listen to the signals of our body and go to the bathroom when we feel the need.

In case you experience abnormal urinary frequency or develop sudden problems, it is advisable to consult a doctor. Dr. Chughtai emphasizes the importance of being aware of any unusual changes in our urination routine and reporting it to a healthcare professional.