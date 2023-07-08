Saturday, July 8, 2023, 10:56



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Although it is usually always carried in the wallet, it is not consulted often. The driving license is mandatory to drive on Spanish roads and must be in force. However, it is possible that sometime you do not remember it and it ends up expiring before you realize to renew it. But distraction or forgetfulness will not free you from the consequences of driving a vehicle with an expired license: you will face a fine and pay for damages in the event of an accident.

The first thing you should take into account is the period of time in which your permit expires. It depends on the type of license, so in the case of mopeds, motorcycles and the B card, they must be renewed every ten years until they turn 65, when it will be done every five. Professional permits expire every five years as long as the driver does not turn 65; then every three years.

The renewal of the card is quite simple and you do not have to re-examine yourself. You can do it up to three months before it expires, and for this you will only have to pay a fee of 24.58 euros and pass a technical examination that assesses the driver’s physical and mental abilities and is usually between 40 and 60 euros. To carry it out, you can go in person to a medical center, where they will process everything you need, or to a Traffic office, and you also have the option of doing it online.

However, if you go past your expiration date, you are not allowed to drive your vehicle. You can have your license expired for as long as you want, but you will not be able to drive. To do so, it is mandatory to always carry the card with you and with the correct data, since this infraction has a fine of 80 euros. In the case of having it expired, the sanction is 200 euros and it is classified as a crime with a prison sentence of three to six months and a fine of 12 to 24 months or community work of 31 to 90 days.

In addition, if you drive with an expired license and cause an accident with third parties, your insurance will not cover the cost of the damage, but you will have to pay for it yourself because the insurance company argues that an accident has been caused with a driving license without validity.