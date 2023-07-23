He canned tuna it has become a quick and easy way to eat, get nutrients and protein to maintain proper health.

Tuna cans are generally filled with water or oil and surely you have wondered more than once what happens if you drink that content?

Tuna cans are filled with these liquids to help keep the tuna fresh.

This happens if you drink the liquid in tuna cans

No need to discard liquid from canned tuna to consume it, however, you should know that sometimes these liquids are full of preservatives and salt and high in calories if the filling is oil.

He oil in cans of tuna helps to preserve the vitamin properties of the fish.

In any case, the liquid from the tuna cans It can be eaten, but the amount of salt it may have must be taken into account.

It should be noted that the oil or water in tuna cans is harmless, unless the can is damaged, there should be no health consequences.

Consequences of sodium for health

Sodium is a mineral that is essential for health, but excessive consumption can have negative health consequences. Sodium helps regulate blood pressure, muscle function, and fluid balance in the body. However, when consumed in excess, sodium can increase blood pressure, which can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health problems.

The recommended dietary allowance for sodium for adults is 2,300 milligrams (mg). However, many people consume much more sodium than they need. The average amount of sodium consumed by a person in the United States is 3,400 mg per day.

How many cans of tuna should be eaten a week

The recommended number of cans of tuna to be consumed per week can vary depending on different factors, such as a person’s age, gender, state of health, and level of physical activity. Also, the type of tuna being consumed should be taken into account, as some types may contain higher levels of mercury, which can be harmful in large quantities.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) dietary guidelines recommend that pregnant women, nursing mothers, and young children limit their tuna intake to no more than 2 cans of canned tuna (about 170 grams) per week due to mercury content.

For the rest of the population, a moderate intake is suggested, around 2 to 3 servings of fish (including tuna) per week, each serving being approximately 85 grams.