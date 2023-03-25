If you’re uber useryou have probably found yourself in the situation of not having enough balance on your card to pay for a trip. Don’t worry though, as There are several options for you to pay for your trip even if you do not have available balance at that time.

First of all, you should know that the Uber app has no way of knowing how much money you have available on your card. Therefore, if you do not have enough credit to pay for a trip, the app will allow you to request the service and will charge you at the end of the trip.

In the event that for some reason you cannot make the payment at the end of the trip, your account will be left with a debit that you can pay off later. Nevertheless, You will not be able to request another trip until you have paid off your outstanding balance.

How to settle your pending balance in Uber?

One way to pay off your outstanding balance in Uber is to wait for the bank account synchronized with the app to have enough money to make the payment automatically. Also you can pay the debt at the time you want to request another trip.

When you request a ride with Uber and have an outstanding balance, it will appear on the app screen that you have an outstanding balance. To make the payment, you only have to select your card and the payment will be made automatically. Another option is to make the payment through the Uber website.

What if you don’t have enough money on your card to pay the cost of the trip?

Sometimes, the cost of an Uber ride may be more than the available balance on your card. In this case, the app will allow you to request the service, but it will show you a debit for the difference in money.

For example, if the cost of your trip was $5 and you only have $4 on your card, Uber will not charge you anything at that time and the full amount will remain in debt. You will need to pay off your outstanding balance before requesting another trip.

To avoid this type of situation, it is important to always review the credit or debit card information that is registered in the Uber application. In addition, it is essential to ensure that you have enough funds available to pay for the trips.