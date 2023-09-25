This Wednesday, September 27, Inter Miami could win his second title in history, with the help of the Argentine Lionel Messisince he will face the Houston Dynamofrom Mexican Hector Herrerain the grand final of the US Open Cupto be held in the DRV PNK Stadium.
The great news about the commitment is that the presence of The fleasince he suffers muscular discomfort, therefore, the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino He has already warned that he will first talk to him to find out if he is fit to play or not, although he most likely does not want to miss this decisive duel.
Now, since it is a single match, if at the end of 90 minutes the match is still tied, it will be sent to two extra periods of 30 minutes, and if everything is still not resolved in said time, everything will have to be decided in the penalty shootout. , just as happened in the past Leagues Cup that they took The Herons.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#tie #Open #Cup #final