Surely on several occasions you have heard diagnoses about low platelets, which is a problem, but also the other extreme, we refer to the high platelets. However, before we continue, let us pause and explain what are platelets and why are they important.

Platelets are blood clot-forming cells, which in turn slow bleeding and facilitate wound healing. In other words, they have a specific function in our body, but, like everything else, having too little or too much of them is a sign that something is wrong. This time we are going to delve into why is it dangerous to have high platelets.

Platelets as such are not dangerous, unless they are not at their recommended levels. When a person has high plateletsis also known as thrombocytosis. An excess of platelets is potentially dangerous since it increases the chances of suffering a myocardial infarction, as well as a pulmonary embolism, it can also be a warning of probable cancer.

However, do not panic and it is always advisable to carry out a more detailed study and receive medical advice. High platelets can be treated once their source is identified.

It is normal to wonder why do platelets go up, and this is due to many different reasons. For example, in the case of children, platelets can rise due to serious infections, inflammatory diseases, bleeding, or even as a secondary symptom of some medicines or drugs, but there are also certain foods that increase platelets.

In the case of adults, high platelets are usually a symptom or warning of other ills, such as cancerous tumors, pancreatitis, serious infections, or anemia, although they can also be the effect of a lot of exercise, or blood loss from trauma.

As you can see, platelets have an important function in our body, but they can also be a symptom that something is wrong. At any sign of excess platelets, before worrying, you should see a doctor, to identify the reason for the increase and return to normal numbers.