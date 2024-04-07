Home page politics

The nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia was taken over by Russia in March 2022. © Ukrinform/dpa

Drone attacks on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant are unsettling many people. Is there a risk of evacuation in the event of a nuclear power plant explosion?

Zaporizhzhia – The nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia was taken over by Russia in March 2022 and has been close to the front line ever since Ukraine war. The six reactors are idle, but still need to be cooled. The factory was repeatedly bombarded. The international public is concerned about nuclear safety. Reports of Ukrainian drone attacks on the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia are currently causing a stir:

The Russian power plant management of the occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia reported on Sunday that a drone exploded over the dome of the sixth reactor. Experts have already addressed the question of what would happen if the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant exploded.

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant: What could happen if the nuclear power plant explodes

The question arose last year as to what could happen if Russia destroyed Europe's largest nuclear power plant. First of all, it should be noted that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is well protected from the outside and can take a lot of fire. The positive news is that all of the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were shut down months ago. William Alberque, director of strategy, technology and arms control at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said at the time ABC News: “An incident would not involve an active reactor, which could cause enormous environmental hazards, damage and loss of life.”

Surname: Zaporizhia nuclear power plant Location: Zaporizhia Opening: December 25, 1985 Reactors: six Distance to Germany: Approximately 1600 kilometers Employees: Around 3500 people

Mark Zheleznyak, professor at the Institute of Environmental Radioactivity at Fukushima University, also agreed. Unlike in Fukushima, for example, “there would be no radiation catastrophe in Zaporizhzhia because there cannot be a release of radioactive iodine in a shut-down unit,” says the scientist. However, the cooling system is a weak point: although the reactors are no longer active, they still need to be cooled because the fuel elements continue to give off heat. According to the experts, if the cooling system were destroyed, an accident would occur after eight days

If the reactors in the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant are no longer cooled: scenarios for an accident

The Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine has published two scenarios for a possible accident at the nuclear power plant. In the first scenario, the reactor's one-meter-thick protective shell remains intact and only the system underneath melts. This could occur if there is a complete power outage or damage to the cooling system. According to the scientists, in such a scenario an area of ​​2.5 kilometers around the nuclear power plant would be exposed to radiation. “This would essentially only affect the power plant’s personnel. In this case, people should only stay outdoors within a protective zone. Iodine prophylaxis is not necessary,” the center said in a statement.

The other scenario would be an accident in a reactor with a damaged protective cover. The radiation exposure would affect a larger area and have more serious consequences, with the extent of contamination depending on weather conditions, explains the Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety.

According to calculations by Ivan Kovalets, an expert in environmental informatics at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, an area of ​​up to 20 kilometers around the power plant could suffer serious consequences, depending on wind strength and direction, reports German wave. “In this case, an immediate evacuation of people is necessary,” said the expert.

Some health effects could also occur in areas up to 550 kilometers from the power plant. “At such distances, there is no need for immediate countermeasures or evacuation,” says Kowalez.