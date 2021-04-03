Headquarters of the Official Credit Institute (ICO) in Madrid. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

Credits with public endorsement from the Official Credit Institute (ICO) have been one of the most relevant aid to SMEs and entrepreneurs, in number and amount, of those offered by the State during the pandemic. The prolongation of the crisis has led the Government to adopt successive measures regarding them. First, in November, a first extension of the grace periods or maturity of these ICO loans was allowed. More recently, in March, Royal Decree-Law 5/2021 incorporates new provisions, with a double scope: on the one hand, to allow ICOs to have their conditions renegotiated and, on the other, if, despite all efforts, these debts are unpaid at maturity, a unique regime is introduced for credits derived from the execution of their guarantees.

The peculiarity in the face of this possible insolvency resides in three novel provisions that may allow the streamlining of bankruptcy proceedings in which they are immersed. These changes consist, on the one hand, in that these credits will be computed as financial liabilities in pre-bankruptcy agreements; on the other, that in the bankruptcy they will become ordinary credits in their entirety, losing half of the typical privilege of public credits and, finally, that in the case of natural persons, their exoneration is possible. The standard includes three types of measures to renegotiate ICOs: the extension of the maturity of the guarantees, their conversion into participating loans maintaining the public guarantee, and direct transfers that reduce the debt. To make them effective, debtors and financial institutions must reach renegotiation agreements, the execution details of which are pending regulatory development.

As Ricardo San Marcos, Vaciero’s partner indicates, on the one hand, there remains the question of “what will happen to the Bank of Spain’s regulations on arrears and provisioning that financial institutions have to do”; on the other, “in order to reach a renegotiation agreement, it is necessary to have requested the extension of the term approved in November, for which the initial ICOs have already been launched.” Unfortunately, says Félix Salgado, partner of Prada Gayoso, the non-payment of ICOs when they expire “is something that is going to happen.” The lawyer explains that “although we are in a period of impasse due to the bankruptcy moratorium and the different types of aid available, many companies that have received ICO credits will not be able to face them when their due dates come.”

At this time, the last step of the aforementioned regulations will come into play, with the peculiarities indicated for the credit that is born with the execution of the guarantees, and that is public in nature because its creditor is the State. “Many professionals”, says Javier Marquina, also a partner at Prada Gayoso, “we had been complaining about the preferential situation of public creditors”. “Practice shows,” continues this lawyer, “that it is common for companies in difficulties, faced with a treasury tension, to stop paying the Treasury sooner than to the supplier that supplies them with the material. For this reason, approximately 95% of the companies in bankruptcy have debts with public creditors ”. The problem lies in the fact that “the privileges of public credit make it very difficult to carry out creditors’ agreements or refinancing agreements with public bodies, although in the office we get it on occasion,” he explains.

The change, Salgado emphasizes, is that, although public credit has always been able to participate in these agreements, the Public Administrations did not usually support them. Now, however, it is possible that they will take a more favorable position on this. In the same sense, San Marcos pronounces, who emphasizes that “the regulations have a greater impact on pre-bankruptcy agreements, departing from the general bankruptcy legislation” because in this case, “this public credit will compute for the purposes of total liabilities and their votes will affect takes it off and waiting ”.

This specific loss of privileges of the public credit due to the execution of the guarantees “can be understood as a declaration of intentions of the legislator, which will have to be seen if it has continuity,” says Salgado. Marquina trusts that “it will be reflected in the transposition of the Restructuring Directive and that the Tax Agency and the General Treasury of the Social Security adopt more active positions in the acceptance of agreement proposals and homologation agreements”.

Apart from the exoneration in the bankruptcy of natural persons, which operates automatically and offers no doubts, San Marcos is skeptical about the role of the Administrations in pre-bankruptcy agreements and bankruptcy agreements: “It is good that they are there and it is good that get involved, but this second is not stated in the Decree. ” To which Marquina adds that “it will be interesting to see if there is also a change in the belligerent role of the Administrations with respect to derivations of liability to the administrators of insolvent companies.”

In any case, Manuela Serrano, lawyer and partner of Ceca Magán, warns that “if the refinancing of the ICOs does not bear fruit or is not fulfilled once it has been renewed, it could be considered whether the application or its refinancing constitutes an aggravation of the insolvency”. And it is that, he affirms, “the moratorium exempts the duty to present bankruptcies if the insolvency is due to covid-19, but in this case we would be facing its aggravation”. Concluding that “the loophole of the legislator in this regard is dangerous.”