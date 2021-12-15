The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office clarified the main points about the new procedure for updating entry procedures into the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from within the country, and the adoption of the use of the EDE system for rapid detection of infection at entry points to the emirate. The possibility of infection with the Covid-19 virus by measuring electromagnetic waves, and that EDE scanning systems do not store images or personal data.

The media office stated that updating the entry procedures to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi was carried out in order to enhance the precautionary measures, and to ensure that the low rates of infection with the Covid-19 virus are maintained in the Emirate, by subjecting all individuals upon entering the Emirate to a quick and simple EDE survey, via a mobile phone. The system operator quickly scans the person’s face in just a few seconds.

He stressed that if there are doubts about the person being infected with the Covid-19 virus, the concerned person is transferred to a field examination center at the same point for a free antibody test, as the rapid examination determines the extent of the presence of antibodies to the Covid-19 virus, by taking a smear sample. The nose of the person is placed in a device that determines the extent of infection with the virus, indicating that the rapid examination procedure is free and free, and its result appears within 20 minutes, and this procedure applies to all arrivals to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from within the country, regardless of the traffic situation in the Al Hosn application.

And the media office explained that if the result of the rapid examination of antibodies is positive, and the concerned person is residing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, official procedures and instructions regarding health isolation are applied, as the electronic bracelet is used on positive cases with a commitment to isolation, whether inside the house or another suitable place for this purpose. In the event that the person whose result was positive is residing outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, he is required to return to the Emirate in which he resides, with notification to the health authorities of his result.



