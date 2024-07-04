The group stage of the Copa América 2024 is over and the matches begin this Thursday quarter finalsan instance in which matches that end in a tie after 90 minutes must have a winner, taking into account that it is a “knockout” and that one has to be eliminated and the other advance to the next instance.
What will happen if the game is tied in regular time? Will there be extra time or penalties? Is it the same for the quarter-finals as for the semi-finals? And what about the grand final? We’ll tell you all about it.
Article 26 of the regulations published on the official Conmebol website states that in the matches of quarter finals and semi-finals of the South American competition There will be no overtime.
“In the final phase, in the event of a tie at the end of regular time in the quarter-final, semi-final or third-place matches, The winner will be determined by a series of penalty kicks in accordance with the rules stipulated by IFAB/FIFA,” highlights the Conmebol regulations.
However, The rules will not be the same for the final. According to the South American organization, the match for the title Yes, there will be extra time in case the match ends in a tie.
“Specifically for the final match, In case of equal goals at the end of regulation time, extra time will be played with two periods of 15 (fifteen) minutes each.. If the score remains equal at the end of extra time, a series of penalty kicks will be taken in accordance with the rules stipulated by IFAB/FIFA for determining the winner,” Article 27 states.
Argentina and Ecuador will open the quarter-finals this Thursday.
On Friday, July 5th, Venezuela and Canada will define the second semi-finalist while Colombia vs Panama and Uruguay vs Brazil will close the quarter-final phase on Saturday 6th.
