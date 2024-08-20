Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platewas presented days ago at a press conference, in the event room of the San Martín grandstand Monumental Stadium. Already on his return to the benches for the Libertadores Cupthe team stopped at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium and managed to prevail over Workshops in Cordoba by the minimum of the Chilean Paulo Diaz at 86′, taking advantage of the fact that the home team was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Lucas Suarez at 60′, in the first leg of the round of 16.
Likewise, this Saturday, August 17, The Millo had to be a visitor in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, to face Gymnastics and Fencing La Platafor the date 11 of the Professional Leaguewith Hernan Mastrangelo as the main referee. The duel ended in a 1-1 draw, after Ignacio Fernandez put the visitors ahead in the 55th minute, however, in the 83rd minute, Rodrigo Castillo closed the scoreboard. In this way, the pupils of the Doll They are ninth in the table with 16 units.
It’s time to review details about the series between River Plate and the “T” for the return leg of the Cup’s round of 16.
According to the competition regulations, In the event of a tie in the overall score after 180 minutes, they will go directly to a penalty shootout, without extra time.. This situation changes in the final, where there is extra time, as happened in the last Copa Libertadores final, that of 2023, where Fluminense This is how they beat Boca in Rio de Janeiro.
It is worth remembering that the away goal is no longer worth double in the event of a tie, so there will be penalties if Talleres beats River by one goal.
#River #Talleres #draw #result
