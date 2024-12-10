So many teams and so many possibilities, that it is almost impossible to predict anything. But if Real Madrid is clear about one thing on matchday number six of the Champions League, it is that only beating Atalanta is worth it. Otherwise, not only direct qualification to the round of 16 (which would be almost impossible), but also access to the new qualifying round would be seriously jeopardized.

Currently, the white team is in the position 24 of 36 In the qualifying group, this is twenty-one places below Barcelona and nine behind Atleti. In the Spanish League, only Girona has had worse results than Madrid, which so far in the championship has only managed to scratch the three points from Stuttgart and Dortmund, while it has lost against Lille, Milan and Liverpool.

Despite everything, Ancelotti’s team would currently be classified for the next phase, since the new round of 32 will be played by those who finish between ninth and twenty-fourth position. Living or dying depends, therefore, for Real Madrid, on the result with which they leave Bergamo tonight, where it is not worth failing. But what happens if Real Madrid doesn’t beat Atalanta?

What happens if Real Madrid does not beat Atalanta in the Champions League match

If they lose, a direct pass to the second round would be almost ruled out. We are talking about that with two days left, the white team would only add six points, when the cut-off to advance to the round of 16 is already ten on day five. Even if Madrid were to win the two remaining games, it would only add 12 pointsa figure that is surely insufficient given the very high number of teams (13) that are just one victory away from beating it. In the event of a draw against Atalanta, the odds of going through would be equally ridiculous.









But, returning to the hypothetical defeat of Real Madrid tonight, would qualification for the new round of 32 be in danger? The short answer is no, it would be a catastrophe. Although this day the white team would sleep in elimination positions, the two remaining games are against two affordable rivals. The first, one of the worst Salzburg in recent years, and then, Brest, which beyond its notable performance in Europe, is still a mid-table team in the French league.

In any case, the most likely thing even if Madrid loses tonight in Bergamo is that it will go to the next round. The really difficult thing to predict is which team they would face, because in this tight group stage any point achieved catapults you into the standings.