The 2024/25 season is about to get underway in Europe’s top leagues. And as usual, the European Super Cup final will be the match that marks the start of the new season in European football. This match will pit the Champions League winner against the Europa League winner.
This time, the two teams will face each other: Real Madrid, who won their 15th Champions League, and Atalanta, who won their first ever European title. Today, one of the two teams will be the European Super Champions in a match that will be played at the National Stadium in Warsaw.
The final will be played in a single match at the usual Champions League time, at 21:00 in Spain, 16:00 in Argentina and 13:00 in Mexico.
For all those fans wondering what will happen in the event of a draw at the end of the regular 90 minutes, we will answer your question below.
What happens if Real Madrid and Atalanta draw at the end of the 90 minutes in the 2024 European Super Cup?
If the score is tied at the end of the 90 minutes, the match will go straight to a penalty shoot-out. UEFA decided to eliminate extra time in the previous edition and this year it has maintained the same criteria. Precisely, the 2023 final between Manchester City and Sevilla was decided from the 11-meter mark.
In the shootout, a total of five shots will be taken by each team, alternating one shot each, and if the score is still tied, penalties will continue to be taken one by one until one of the two teams fails.
More news about the European Super Cup
#Real #Madrid #Atalanta #draw #minutes #European #Super #Cup
Leave a Reply