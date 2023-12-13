The 2023 Argentine soccer season is coming to an end after what was a very intense year for all First Division teams. First came the Professional League in which River dominated from start to finish and won the title while the League Cup is waiting to meet the new champion who will be the winner of next Saturday's duel in Santiago del Estero. between Platense and Central Rosary.
On the “Calamar” side, the team that has Martín Palermo on the substitute bench has just defeated Godoy Cruz in an exciting penalty shootout that allowed Vicente López's team to get into this historic game that, if they win , it would be the first First Division title in its history and would also allow it to enter the 2024 Copa Libertadores directly.
“Canalla” has just eliminated Martín Demichelis' River on penalties in a duel that did not have many emotions at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium.
Miguel Ángel Russo's team is the clear candidate in this match since it was one of the best teams in the country in 2023 with a game that allowed it to avoid relegation and qualify for next season's Copa Libertadores.
What happens if the tie persists in the 90 minutes, as happened to both teams in these League Cup qualifiers? We go over it.
In the final, which will be played between Platense and Rosario Central next Saturday, December 16 in Santiago del Estero, if they tie in the 90 minutes they will not go to penalties directly: there will be overtime of two 15 minute halvesdetails that, if a winner is not declared, will have a definition from the twelve steps.
The champion team will face River in the “Champions Trophy”, with a date to be confirmed but within 2023.
