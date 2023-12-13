🇺🇦 ROSARIO CENTRAL WILL PLAY AGAINST PLATENSE IN THE LEAGUE CUP FINAL!! 🔥 After the 0-0 in Córdoba against River, Miguelo Russo's team won 2-0 on penalties to advance to the duel for the title 🤯 FATURA BROUN SAVED THREE PENALTY PENALTIES pic.twitter.com/hGK6FIVey2 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 10, 2023

Miguel Ángel Russo's team is the clear candidate in this match since it was one of the best teams in the country in 2023 with a game that allowed it to avoid relegation and qualify for next season's Copa Libertadores.