This Wednesday the semifinal matches of the US Open Cupwhich will take place between Inter Miami vs. cincinnatiand Royal Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamorespectively.
Once again, the team where the Argentine star Lionel Messi plays, will have the opportunity to obtain his ticket to play a new final, although first, he must give an account of Cincinnati, who will seek to throw the wide favorite to win the title out of the competition.
What happens if Inter and Cincinatti end up level after 90 minutes?
Compared to the Leagues Cup, where in the event of a tie in regulation time it went directly to a penalty shootout, this will not be the case for the US Open Cup, and if they equalize the score in 90 minutes, everything will go into overtime. .
That is, both will start overtime corresponding, and if the marker does not move, everything is defined from the penalty spot.
Who is the recent champion?
Regarding the last champion of the contest, in 2022 the Orlando City He got the victory against the Sacramento Republic of the second division of the United States.
Who is the team with the most titles?
On the other hand, the club with the most titles in said competition is the modest maccabi of los angeleswith 5 titles in their showcases, although the last one was achieved in 1981.
He Sporting Kansas City Add 4 titles, getting the most recent in 2017, being one of the top circuit teams that has won recently.
