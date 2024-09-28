When people are able to demonstrate that in their country of origin they fear for their integrity due to reasons such as their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social group, The United States government can provide them with the benefit of asylum. However, It will be the responsibility of the owners to keep all their procedures up to date. and this includes updating your address.

He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, (Uscisfor its acronym in English), recalled that asylum status provides protection to certain people who, for various reasons, cannot return to their countries, so the North American country welcomes them and provides them with residence and work permits. However, It is necessary that the immigration authorities always know your whereabouts.

It must be remembered that Whenever an immigration procedure is carried out within the United States, the applicant must provide a valid physical address through which Uscis will contact you by sending documentation. And, although the government agency has made efforts to digitalize many of its processes, currently postal mail continues to be one of the most used means when it comes to immigration processes.

The challenge is that, as the media shared Univision, many migrants who are waiting for the regularization of their status through a trial in court, they have to move constantly to find better opportunities and, in some cases, even because of hostility in the areas where they live.

Due to the above, many simply do not know if the immigration authorities have sought them out to continue with their processes, which means a very great risk, since Uscis only provides a period between five and ten days to notify about a change of address and, if not, it can take drastic decisions such as canceling applications or issuing a deportation order.

In case If an order is issued to be expelled from the country, the immigrant will be searched directly by agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE). Specialists emphasize that even when it is not an action involving fraud or if there is ignorance of the law, this does not exempt migrants, so they must face the consequences.

Although the rules are clear on the matter, Various organizations in favor of migrant rights have emphasized the risks Since, for example, due to long processing times, many people do not have access to work permits, which over time leads them to poverty and having to beg.

Furthermore, precisely because they do not have access to means of work, they remain in shelters but, when the maximum period of stay is reached, they have to look for another alternative, which means that they are once again changing their address and many simply do not have an option to receive correspondence from Uscis.

You must update your address if you do not want to be deported.

Migrants who lived in Texas are at greater risk of being deported from the United States

Considering that Uscis only provides a period of maximum ten days to inform regarding a change of addressor otherwise you can annul a case and issue a deportation order. Migrants, especially those who resided in Texas, are in grave danger.

The reason for the above is that the Lone Star State, governed by Greg Abbott, has taken various measures against migrants, including transporting thousands of people to cities like Washington, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver and Los Angeles.

But how The majority of migrants were unaware that they had to carry out their change of address procedure, they are at risk to be deported more easily, according to Univision.