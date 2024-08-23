Starting this Friday, August 23, the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP)for its acronym in English), opened the possibility for migrants in search of a appointment with immigration authorities so they can carry out the process from southern Mexico. Many have already begun to take advantage of this possibility, but doubts have arisen in this regard, for example, What happens if they request an appointment in the south but continue their journey north?

The first thing to mention is that in order to request an appointment and legally enter the United States, to later request, for example, asylum status, It is necessary to complete a process through the CBP One application.

Every day, CBP designates a number of available appointments at each of the eight authorized ports of entry. But, In order for migrants to confirm this interview, they had to send proof of their location. using GPS and photographs to prove that they were in northern or central Mexico.

Nevertheless, Starting this week, it will also be possible to carry out the procedure from the southern Mexican states of Tabasco and Chiapas. This, according to media such as APwith the intention of relieving the pressure on migrants to continue their journey north, where there is already a large accumulation of people waiting for an appointment.

This measure is intended to ensure that a greater number of migrants wait for their appointments in the south. and, in addition to not increasing the number of people in certain areas, especially on the border, that they do not risk the dangers involved in crossing the country, which range from harsh weather conditions to criminal groups.

However, the agency reported the testimony of several migrants who, Despite already being in an area authorized to request an appointment with the CBP, they say they will continue their journey towards the north of the country. It must be said that the CBP has not provided specific instructions regarding what migrants who request an appointment in the south and continue their journey north can expect.However, they did reiterate that, in all cases, it is mandatory to carry out a geolocation process to ensure that they are in one of the authorized areas.

These are the areas in Mexico from which you can request an appointment with CBP.

How does CBP know where you are requesting an appointment from?

Although the measure to expand the areas from which it is possible to request an appointment through the CBP One application is aimed at ensuring that migrants are not forced to travel to central or northern Mexico, The government entity will continue to request proof of location.

As explained through the same platform, when an appointment is made at one of the registries, The owners have the obligation to confirm it by carrying out a process that includes sharing their location in real time.

This procedure is carried out using the cell phone’s GPS, but They will also have to send photographs, known as “proof of life” of the holder and of each of the members who are requesting the interview, if the group registration was carried out.

It should be noted that Appointments are given 21 days in advance, precisely with the intention of giving migrants enough time to be able to travel to the port of entry on the date and time assigned to them.