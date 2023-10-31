Once an immigrant got his green cardthere are some limitations that should be taken into account. For example, When leaving the United States, residents should be careful about the length of the trip or they may need additional documentation to re-enter. The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) clearly specifies this item.

The green card is a dream for thousands of migrants who begin the process with the hope of being able to settle in the United States and have the benefits that documentation provides. Beyond all the steps to follow to obtain it, after having completed the process successfully, you must also have some considerations so as not to lose it.

Can you leave the United States for more than a year without losing your green card?

According to what the USCIS explains in its official Web site, after obtaining permanent residence, which acts as legal authorization to live and work in the US, immigrants have the possibility of leaving the country and re-entering without problems. No additional procedure is necessary, as long as the trip does not extend for more than one year.

If departure abroad lasts more than twelve months, the green card holder must apply for a re-entry permit.. This last document is valid for trips that last up to two years. Specifically, it is Form I-131,

Request for a Travel Document, which must be requested well in advance of the trip and with the greatest possible precision regarding the dates.

What happens to the green card if I leave the United States for more than a year?

The entity also highlights that the green card is considered abandoned by the immigration authorities if the person obtains residency in another country during their trip abroad.