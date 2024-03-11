The apples They are one of the most popular fruits in the world and for good reason. They are delicious, easy to carry and full of nutrients that can improve your health in many aspects.

There is an Anglo-Saxon saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” and this is based on the amount of nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamins and fiber.

Of the latter, each apple provides approximately four grams, which helps maintain satiety for longer.

These are all the benefits of an apple a day

Improve your cardiovascular health: Apples are a good source of soluble fiber, which can help lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and increase HDL (“good”) cholesterol. They also contain pectin, which can help lower blood pressure.

Reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes: The fiber in apples can also help regulate blood sugar levels, which can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Strengthen your immune system: Apples are a good source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps strengthen the immune system and protect against infections.

Protects against cancer: Apples contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help protect against the development of some types of cancer.

Improves digestive health: The fiber in apples helps promote digestive health by regulating intestinal transit and preventing constipation.

Helps lose weight: Apples are low in calories and high in fiber, making them an ideal food for those looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

Improves oral health: The malic acid in apples helps eliminate bacteria in the mouth and keeps teeth white and healthy.

Eating an apple a day can have a positive impact on your overall health.

