The Wellness Card It has been one of the most important programs implemented by the Mexican government to support the most vulnerable citizens. However, many recipients of these cards have doubts about what happens if they do not withdraw the money in its entirety at the end of the payment period.

The Well-being Card is a financial instrument that the Mexican government uses to support people in vulnerable situations, such as the elderly and people with disabilities. This card is used to receive government support, such as pension programs or scholarships.

What happens if I don’t withdraw the money from my Wellness Card?

The good news is that the money that remains in the account at the end of the two-month period will not be withdrawn by the government, as long as the beneficiary does not have it in its entirety. Therefore, it can be used as savings and gradually withdrawn when needed.

In this sense, it is important to mention that the Well-being Card is not a traditional savings account, but its main function is to provide economic support to the most needy people. Therefore, it is important to use it responsibly and consciously to ensure that you are reaping the maximum benefit.

What if I don’t receive deposits for six consecutive months on my Wellness Card?

Another question that many beneficiaries have about the Well-being Card is what happens if they do not receive deposits in their account for a long period of time.

In the event that the beneficiary does not receive deposits on his Bienestar Card for six consecutive months, Banco del Bienestar may transform the account into a Basic Debit Account. This account allows you to carry out basic operations such as deposits, withdrawals and transfers, but it does not have the economic support function that the Bienestar Card has.

It is important to note that before taking any action, Banco del Bienestar will notify the client 30 calendar days in advance so that they are informed and can take the necessary measures.