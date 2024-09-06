Although traveling abroad with large amounts of money is not considered illegal, it is very important that you know what the rules and limits are that apply in each nation, otherwise, You could get into serious trouble and lose any cash you carry with you.In the case of the United States, these are the conditions.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English), indicates that it is essential that both international travelers and citizens re-entering the country, declare the amount of money they carry with them under certain circumstances.

According to CBP, international travelers seeking to enter the United States and carrying currency or monetary instruments for a combined amount exceeding US$10,000, must complete a customs declaration form.

The corresponding forms are 6059B from CBP and 105 from FinaCEN. which must be submitted at least three days before your arrival in the United States and basically you must fill out your personal information, the origin and destination of the money you are carrying, the total amount in each of the monetary instruments and your signature.

It should be noted that if this process is not carried out, People risk having their cash confiscated by the authorities and may even be charged with criminal charges, which carry heavy fines and up to 10 years in prison.

Whether in your suitcase or in your carry-on luggage, you must declare amounts greater than US$10,000. Photo:iStock Share

Does CBP always check the amount of money a foreigner is carrying?

You already know What is the limit on the amount that can be brought into the United States without being declared? and the consequences of not doing so. But do CBP authorities carry out an inspection in all cases?

While immigration officers are not required to question international travelers regarding the amount of money they are carrying, they are required to: It is quite likely that they will do this as part of the entry authorization process..

Agents can require international travelers to demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to cover the costs of your stay in the country, including accommodation, entertainment, meals, and more. However, in this case, you can prove your availability of money through sources such as credit cards, checks, and cash.