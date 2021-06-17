A couple signs a document, in a file image. Rob Daly / Getty Images

This Wednesday has been two years since the entry into force of the law regulating real estate credit contracts. The regulation started with shocks because the telematic systems that it envisaged were not ready and imposed the obligation for mortgage clients to have the pre-contractual loan documentation for at least 10 days to know all the details and avoid misunderstandings. During this period, notaries play a fundamental role, since they must verify that the documentation is correct, resolve the doubts of the clients and attest that they understand the consequences of what they are going to sign. This is reflected in the previous transparency act.

More information

Since June 16, 2019, notaries have authorized nearly 700,000 of these minutes: 677,596 until last April, according to a statistic released this Wednesday by the General Council of Notaries. They are more than the number of mortgages signed (about 606,000, according to the same source) because sometimes notaries give the green light to the operation but this is not completed due to disagreements between the buyer and the seller or due to issues related to the financial institution . The changes caused by the pandemic must also be taken into account. On average, notaries have issued 1.16 transparency certificates for each mortgage that has been signed. And to do so, they have had to attend to future borrowers first and resolve their issues and verify that they understand the loan well.

These are, according to notaries, the five questions that mortgage clients most frequently raise:

Is it mandatory to contract insurance and other products for me to receive the loan?

In general, no; but the answer has nuances. The law differentiates between linked products (mandatory) and combined products (voluntary). “In relation to life insurance, for example, it is prohibited to sell it as a linked product,” explains notary María Teresa Barea, spokesperson for the General Council of Notaries. And the same happens with many other requirements, so “now all mortgages bring a string of products that you can hire or not,” adds the expert. Incorporating these products serves to lower the interest of the loan. However, it is also allowed in some circumstances that the mortgage is offered with a linked product. In that case, Barea points out, it must appear in the pre-contractual documentation “in an express, warned and highly specified manner; and the notary also warns of it ”.

Can I be charged a commission if I pay off the mortgage in advance?

Faced with a full early amortization (pay the full amount owed), partial early amortization (advance a part to lower the loan price) or active subrogation (change the mortgage from one bank to another), the entity has the right to receive compensation . The novelty that the law brought was that now “the bank cannot set it freely, it has limits,” says Barea. These are 2% in the first 10 years and 1.5% in the rest of the mortgage years for fixed loans. In the variables, the limit is 0.25% in the first three years of the loan or 0.15% in the first five years.

“These are the legal limits, they can always be negotiated downwards”, clarifies the expert. She adds that “there is an important concept that is financial loss: it is not a commission for the bank to earn money, but to compensate for the damage caused by taking away the loan early.” That is why the standard established a formula that calculates the loss that is being caused to the bank. If this were lower than the limits expressed before, it would function as a ceiling. “The further you get from the formalization date, the more likely it is that the formula will be favorable, because the first years are when the bank charges more interest,” says the notary.

What happens if I buy insurance and pay off the mortgage before?

Buyer and seller of a home sign the operation in a notary, in May 2020 in Madrid. VICTOR SAINZ

The customer has the right to have the part that he has not enjoyed be returned to him. This is especially relevant in cases where the insurance is contracted at a single premium, that is, initially paying the total equivalent to all the years of the duration of the mortgage. “If I have a 30-year mortgage, but the second year I win the lottery and I decide to take off the loan,” Barea exemplifies, “the law contemplates the right of return, to be reimbursed the proportional part of the premium that I have not enjoyed ”.

What is the auction value?

All mortgages must necessarily state what the appraised value of the property is and what the type of exit is in the event of an auction. “With this law both have to coincide”, details the expert, who considers that “this is one of the most relevant changes that the norm brought.” The reason is that previously the bank could set a lower auction value. “If you initially lower the exit value and then by auction it tends to go down, you run out of margin,” he explains. This is very important because in the event of non-payment, if with what the entity takes out of the property in the auction the total debt is not covered, the borrower would continue to owe money. And Barea remembers that the principle of universal patrimonial responsibility applies: “They can seize my car, my payroll, another house that I have or whatever.”

What happens if I don’t pay?

The immediate consequences must be distinguished from the long-term ones. If the bill is not paid one month, late interest may arrive – “a big change in this law is that they are not set by the bank, but are set and are three points above the normal interest of the loan”, clarifies the notary – and, only if the deed so provides, the collection of a commission for claiming non-payment. This is a fixed amount (normally it goes from 30 to 45 euros) and according to the doctrine of the Supreme Court it can only be charged as bank management expenses. In other words, the entity must have taken some action (call to notify of the non-payment, send a burofax or a letter, etc.) to justify its collection. And it can be claimed once for each default. For example, if the fee is not paid for two consecutive months, the bank may demand the commission twice.

In the long term, if the default is prolonged in time, the new law also changed the rules. One of the most controversial clauses of mortgages was the early maturity clause, that is, the moment from which the bank can give up the loan and claim its entirety. Before it was possible to establish it with a single pending letter, which the justice considered abusive. With the new rule, the default must be 12 months or equivalent to 3% of the total amount of the mortgage, if it is in its first half; and 15 months or 7% of the amount in the second half of the loan. “With that the entity can already give up the mortgage and it is important to remember again the principle of patrimonial responsibility”, warns Barea.