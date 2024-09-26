The department store credit cardsknown for facilitating the advance acquisition of goods and services, can become a source of complicated debt if not handled with caution.

Although these cards offer an accessible line of creditfailure to make payments may lead to consequences significant financial.

First of all, it is very understandable that the Debts from non-bank cards are not grounds for imprisonment in Mexico.

According to the Article 17 of the Constitution, Civil debts cannot result in deprivation of liberty, unless fraud is involved in the credit application .

What happens if I don’t pay a debt at a department store? | Debate

The main one Impact of not paying a debt to a department store falls on the consumer credit history. Those who accumulate arrears for more than three months with departmental cards will be registered in the Credit Bureau, which could make it difficult for them to access future financing.

Contrary to certain myths, Department store loans are not tied to real estate such as houses, Therefore, in case of non-compliance, the risk of losing one’s home is non-existent However, this does not eliminate other serious legal consequences that may arise from non-payment.

If a customer does not respond to collection attempts, which may include calls, letters or debt restructuring proposals, The store may choose to initiate legal proceedings to demand payment.

If this procedure is favorable for the store, a judgment allowing the seizure of the debtor’s assetsalthough this should always follow a rigorous legal process and respect the debtor’s rights .

At worst, Seized property may be auctioned or sold under legal supervision to settle the debt.

Although these measures are extreme and considered a last resort, they underline the Importance of Responsible Management of Departmental Credit Lines .

In addition, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users (CONDUSEF) regulates the collection office practices to protect consumers.

These regulations include: Prohibition of intimidating or threatening the debtorthe obligation to properly identify oneself in telephone calls and the restriction on requesting payments from third parties who are not directly linked to the debt.

It is essential for consumers to understand these mechanisms and Use department store credit cards wisely and cautiouslyalways keeping an eye on their payment capabilities and the consequences of possible non-payments.