Having a debt not only generates stress because of knowing how much it will increase due to interest, but also because of the calls from collection offices that they do in order to pressure you to pay.

This has become a very recurring practice, in which even relatives of debtors have been involved in situations of harassment, some bordering on illegality.

However, there are those who, despite the situation, continue to answer the calls, believing that not answering them could affect the debt with the financial institution in some way.

What happens if I don’t answer collection calls?

A debt can be difficult to pay, and if there are delays, it is common to receive calls from the collection offices, to pressure the person to make payments.

The calls that they can make to your home are constant, therefore, a question that is repeated is to know what consequences there are if you stop responding to these payment requests.

In the first instance, it seems that not answering the calls from the collection offices will restore your peace of mind, but this could also lead to other actions, such as sending direct mail to your home and personalized visits to try to negotiate the payment.

Although rare, the financial institution, could proceed with a lawsuit, because not answering the calls will take you by surprise when you receive a summons for your hearing. However, notice by mail must be given in advance.

Solution for collection calls

Although not answering collection calls can become a risk and escalate the conflict situation with the financial institution, there are regulations that collection offices must respect.

At the time of calling you, they should address you with respect between the hours of 07:00 and 22:00, but if they do not abide by this, you have the right to file a complaint with the REDECO (Registry of Collection Offices) from the Condusef at 55 53 400 999.

In this way, they will address your harassment claims to prevent them from happening again, otherwise the financial institution or store will receive economic sanctions.

Finally, the best option is to negotiate your debt to avoid collection calls being so insistent or, failing that, ask for help with a credit repair company, where they will create a payment plan and answer the calls for you to avoid your stress continuing. growing.