05/28/2023 – 4:07 pm

Ends this Wednesday (31) the deadline for delivery of the Individual Income Tax Return. It is worth remembering that those who do not report to the Tax Authorities may suffer penalties, such as fines, impediment of legal processes – such as taking part in a public tender – in addition to other consequences.

“The individual who does not deliver the income tax return within the legal deadline will be charged 1% of the tax due per month of delay. The minimum amount of the fine is R$ 165.74, which can reach 20% of the tax amount”, explains Professor Roberto Gil Uchôa, from the Finance Area at IAG – Business School at PUC Rio.

Fabiano Azevedo, accountant and Omie ambassador, adds that the taxpayer may be accused of tax evasion and be prosecuted. “If the holder delays or does not submit his statement, his CPF will be in an irregular situation, that is, suspended, which will prevent the taxpayer from carrying out actions such as opening bank accounts, making financial transactions, taking public tenders, applying for credit cards , passport and many other consequences,” he says.

According to the Revenue portal, ‘the value of the fine begins to count on the first day following the deadline for delivery and ends on the date the declaration is sent or, if not delivered, on the date of official release by the Federal Revenue ‘.

Advantages and disadvantages in declare in last hour

Taxpayers who have tax to refund and leave for the last days of the term can benefit in terms in correction of said amount, as the refund is updated by the Selic rate, accumulated from the month in June, of the year in declaration, up to the month prior to payment, plus 1% in the month of deposit.

“In other words, the later the statement is transmitted, the greater the percentage in update of the amount to be refunded, and, once sent to the bank, the amount of the refund will not be updated, regardless of the date on which the taxpayer receives the refund”, evaluates the head in internal audit and regulatory affairs at Contabilizei, Diego dos Santos.























