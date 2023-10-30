The end of the Libertadores Cup is getting closer. The fact is that, this Saturday, November 4, starting at 5 p.m. Argentine time and in the legendary Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Boca Juniors and Fluminense will face each other in what will be a great game for the final of the most significant continental competition.
For Boca it will be a good opportunity to go in search of the seventh Libertadores, the one that has been denied after winning 2007 for the last time, while its rival, “Flu”, has never lifted this trophy, falling into the only final played, against Liga de Quito, in 2008.
The “Xeneize”, who passed all the qualifying rounds on penalties (eighth against Nacional, fourth against Racing and semis against Palmeiras), should know that in this case they will not directly count on maximum penalties if the result after the regulation 90 minutes it’s a tie.
According to the regulations of the continental competition, If the match ends in a tie after 90 minutes of playthe truth is It will not be decided directly by the penalty shootout since, first, there will be another instance: extra time.
“In the case of equal goals at the end of the final match, an extension of 30 minutes divided into two periods of 15 minutes each will be used,” the organization states about all the tie-breaking criteria.
Afterwards, if there are still no differences, the “Xeneize” and the “Flu” will define from the 12 steps, the favorite instance of those led by Jorge Almirón, since they have a goalkeeper who is a specialist in the matter like “Chiquito” Romero, in addition to have good performers.
In this way, the great game next Saturday, November 4, will have three instances to define its winner (90 minutes, overtime, penalties).
