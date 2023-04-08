An the steering wheel of a steamer, with shorts, chunky shoes and in a black and white cuddly look: this is how Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse was presented to the general public for the first time on November 18, 1928. The feature film “Steamboat Willie” laid the foundation for the later screen life of the world’s most famous comic mouse, not in color, but at least with a soundtrack. The enmity with the cat Karlo, the love affair with Minnie Mouse and the whole rebellious nature that knows how to win over young and old immediately are already there.

Five years earlier, the comic artist Walt Disney, then 21 years old, founded the company “Disney Brothers Cartoon Studios” in Los Angeles together with his brother. As befits an American corporate dream, the first company headquarters, if you want to call it that, was in a garage. 100 years later, the early Hollywood start-up has grown into an entertainment empire with annual sales of almost 84 billion dollars.

Central pillar in the group

Mickey Mouse paved the way for Disney to achieve this phenomenal success. And Micky brings the company high revenues to this day. The fan article business with mouse ears, mouse mugs and stuffed animals brings in more than 5 billion dollars every year. Mickey Mouse is Disney, Disney is Mickey Mouse. That’s how it was until now. In the anniversary year of all things, that could change. Because the copyright for the figure expires. In November, 95 years after the premiere of “Steamboat Willy”, the legal copyright period under American law expires.

What happens when everyone suddenly wants to share in the success of Mickey, Minnie and Karlo – and is allowed to? The character Winnie the Pooh, to which Disney lost the copyright in January 2022, gives a first foretaste. A British production company promptly set about making a horror film with the chilling title Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The main character, Christopher Robin, visits the forest where he once left his animal friends for college. But these are now completely ruled by their animal instincts again and are no longer cute at all. Perhaps it’s better that the characters’ creator, Alan Alexander Milne, was spared the sight of the gory spectacle in the cinema.







Will Micky fare like Winnie? Will we see them in horror movies anytime soon? Or – even more relevant for the Disney Group’s business – as an advertising figure for electric cars, mobile phone tariffs or cheese specialties?

Walt Disney didn’t think of that when he invented Mickey Mouse. It was gold-mining years in the hills of Los Angeles. After the first successes, the Disney brothers managed a rapid rise with their films. It was the era in Hollywood when black-and-white silent films were supplanted by color films with soundtracks. In 1937, Disney did what no one had done before. With “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” he presented the first full-length animated film. At that time his company was already one of the most important film studios in the country. The film is still considered a highlight of Disney’s career.



With the character of Mickey Mouse, Disney achieves high sales in merchandise and licenses.

But Walt Disney wanted more. He never saw himself as just a comic artist. The term film producer also falls short. He was a visionary and entrepreneur. A pioneer in commercializing the entertainment industry.