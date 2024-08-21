In the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, Boca faced Cruzeiro in the first leg at La Bombonera at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, and beat them 1-0, with a goal from Edinson Cavani, in one of the key matches of the semester. Then they faced San Lorenzo, in one of the classics of the Argentine Professional League, and beat them 3-2. Now they have the return leg against the Brazilians, as visitors. We review what will happen if Cruzeiro wins by one goal difference.
According to the competition regulations, In the event of a tie in the overall score after 180 minutes, they will go directly to a penalty shootout, without extra time.. This situation changes in the final, where there is extra time, as happened in the last Copa Libertadores final, that of 2023, where Fluminense This is how they beat Boca in Rio de Janeiro.
It is worth remembering that the away goal no longer counts double in the event of a draw, so there will be penalties if Cruzeiro wins by one goal against Boca.
Extra time is only considered in the finals of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, which since 2019 have both been decided in a single match. If the score ends in a tie after the 90 minutes of regulation time, before the match is decided by penalties, it is decided in two 15-minute extra periods..
MOUTH: Sergio Romero; Gary Medel or Agustin Martegani, Cristian Medina, Pol Fernandez, Kevin Zenon; Miguel Merentiel and Milton Gimenez.
CRUZEIRO: Cassio; William, Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Villalba, Kaiki Bruno; Walace, Matheus Henrique, Lautaro Díaz, Matheus Pereira, Alvaro Barreal; and Kaio Jorge.
