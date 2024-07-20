Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Speculation about Biden’s withdrawal is increasing. But what happens if he actually gives up? His party is facing turbulent weeks ahead.

Washington, DC – What about Joe Biden Will the US President continue or will he withdraw from the election campaign? There are still no answers to these questions. But the pressure on Biden to US election 2024 to drop out of the presidential race in November is increasing.

The concerns about his age and doubts about his mental fitness are immense. At least since the Debacle in the first TV duel against Donald Trump on June 27th, Biden is shaky. The calls for him to withdraw have recently become louder. According to media reports, Biden himself is now considering giving up his candidacy. But what would happen then? Here are the most important questions and answers:

What happens if Biden withdraws before the 2024 US election?

The date also plays a role in this question. Biden has the internal Area codes of his parties and secured the necessary delegate votes for the party congress of the Democrats secured. It will take place from August 19 to 22 in Chicago. Biden is actually supposed to be officially nominated there. It should also be remembered that the Democrats have recently pushed ahead with their plans to officially nominate Biden before the party convention via online voting.

If Biden were to drop out earlier, the approximately 4,000 delegates in Chicago would no longer be bound by the outcome of the primary in their state. They would then be free to make their own decisions and would participate in voting rounds until a new candidate receives a majority of votes. The party’s more than 700 superdelegates – Democratic representatives and dignitaries – are only allowed to vote if no one receives a majority of the regular delegates in the first round of voting.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) rules for 2024, which are set out in this PDF document do not contain any specific guidelines on how delegates should vote if their candidate drops out. At first glance, this suggests an open exchange of blows. However, the Democrats are unlikely to be interested in starting a competition and turning the convention into a spectacle. It is more likely that they would try to rally the party behind a new leader in advance.

Could the Democrats replace Biden against his will?

The Democratic Party leadership cannot force Biden to resign. There is no mechanism that would allow them to replace a nominee before the convention, and certainly no way to appoint an elected successor.

In theory, delegates could defect from Biden en masse. The rules allow them to “reflect, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the views of those who elected them.” The party’s charter also contains provisions that allow for a replacement in the event of a vacancy. This measure is intended to be used in the event of death, resignation or incapacity to serve, but not to replace someone who does not want to resign.

What happens if Biden withdraws after the convention?

If Biden were to drop out of the race after his official nomination at the party convention, it would be up to the party leadership. The DNC has around 500 members. On paper at least, a majority vote of those present is enough to determine who will run for the party. However, such an approach could go down badly with the people. Theoretically, it would therefore also be possible for a separate party convention to be called out of turn.

However, if a vacancy were to occur shortly before the November election, it could raise constitutional, legal and practical concerns. Among other things, ballots must be printed well in advance of the election and it may not be possible to change them in time.

Will the Democrats be able to agree on a new top candidate after Biden’s withdrawal?

Vice President Kamala Harris is considered Biden’s natural successor. To ignore her would be an affront. There are now some indications that if Biden withdraws, he could propose Harris as his presidential candidate for the November election. The 59-year-old was long considered to be pale in her position and had to struggle with poor poll ratings. However, in view of Biden’s stalemate, she has recently gained popularity.

Harris is the first woman and the first black person to be sworn in as US Vice President. Her role makes her nationally known and she could probably access Biden’s campaign apparatus and probably also donations because as Vice President she is already part of his re-election campaign. However, in this case she would still need a running mate at her side.

Has a party ever replaced its presidential candidate?

No. In October 2016, some Republicans called on Donald Trump to withdraw his candidacy after the Access Hollywood tape was released. Trump did not withdraw his candidacy and won the 2016 presidential election.

The last time, that a candidate from a major party was replacedwas 1972. After the Democratic Party Convention, it was announced that vice-candidate Thomas Eagleton was suffering from a mental disorder. Eagleton withdrew his candidacy. The DNC then confirmed Sargent Shriver, chosen by presidential candidate George McGovern, as the new vice-candidate. (cs/dpa)