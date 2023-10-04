It was news that broke all kinds of schemes on the morning of October 4 when Alejandro Domínguez, through his Twitter account, confirmed that the 2030 World Cup will have matches in South America, more precisely in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay and they are expected to be the inaugural matches of the competition that will have Spain, Portugal and Morocco as its main venues, the latter two will receive the tournament for the first time in their history while the Spanish will have the competition for the second opportunity after the one obtained in 1982. This means that these 3 teams are already classified, as the hosts, for the centenary edition of the most important tournament in this sport.
This announcement, through tweets from the president of CONMEBOL himself and the presidents of the confederations that will host the matches, later had a confirmation at the press conference that these matches will be held in honor of the centenary of the first World Cup in history, which was in Uruguay 1930.
In addition, it was confirmed that Chile will not be part of this trio despite being mentioned on several occasions as other host countries.
One of the main doubts that arose among those present at the announcement that was made at the CONMEBOL headquarters located in Luque, Paraguay was the situation of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay with respect to their hypothetical direct classification as host cities. According to what Robert Harrison, president of the Paraguayan confederation, commented, the three teams have already qualified for this tournament.
From Harrison’s words, doubts arose about what will happen with the South American Qualifiers since for this 2030 World Cup, and starting in 2026, the tournament will have 48 participants and the places for the CONMEBOL teams amounted to 6.5 (with one contesting the playoffs). Assuming the 3 “host” teams are qualified, this could lead to a new Playoff process.
There is not much clear information about what will happen regarding the 2030 qualification, but for now a new date for the 2026 World Cup is approaching with key matches for many teams.
