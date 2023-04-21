Super handy, that autonomous driving, but what if the car overlooks a traffic sign? How are the police going to send a signal to the car so that it chooses a safe place to be handcuffed? In any case, the technology of the self-driving car is not yet ready to listen carefully to a stop sign from the police.

It appears again, because it is not the first time that the police have difficulty stopping an autonomous car. This time the spectacle takes place in Phoenix. There is TikTok user johnnyromano3 behind the wheel of a Jaguar I-Pace. The Jaguar belongs to Waymo, a company that develops technology for self-driving cars.

Response from Waymo

The problem in this case is that the car cannot listen to the gestures of the officer. A spokesperson for Waymo responds to the incident TheDrive: ‘In this case, the Waymo car has moved to the side as desired. He then successfully maneuvered out of the lane within 90 seconds of interacting with the police officer.” Watch the video and determine for yourself how ‘successful’ the self-driving car is in listening to the police.