Does your child’s classmate cough, sneeze, and test positive? Franceinfo explains the protocol that will be put in place.

The back-to-school bell has barely rung that we are already expecting to close the gates of certain schools: 21 departments are placed in red vigilance at Covid-19 on Monday, August 31, the day before the resumption of classes for students. In Reunion, where the start of the school year took place two weeks ago, each day brings its share of school group closures. The Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, does not budge, however: schools must continue to welcome as many students as possible. Parents and children will therefore have to learn to live with Covid-19 in playgrounds. And count on the health protocol to contain the epidemic as quickly as possible if positive cases of students or staff members are identified in an establishment. Franceinfo details what the authorities plan to do in such a case.

Make a diagnosis as soon as possible

At the slightest cough or fever, a race against time begins. “Our goal is to be able to respond within 48 hours whenever symptoms are reported “, said the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, during the press conference on August 26. No question for the health authorities to let themselves be overtaken: the instructions are clear. First, the government calls on parents to be particularly vigilant and watch for the slightest appearance of symptoms, to keep children at home if in doubt and to rely on the advice of the attending physician. If symptoms occur at school, the student will be immediately isolated under adult supervision while waiting for someone to pick them up. From the age of 6, if he has symptoms, he should wear a mask. The child will not be able to return to class before the diagnosis and, in the absence of information, will have to stay at home for fourteen days.

Find and isolate contact cases

If the test is positive, the establishment must ensure that all rooms occupied by the patient during the last 48 hours are thoroughly disinfected. The school director informs the academic authorities (IA-Dasen) and the ARS and establishes an initial list of risky contacts who are isolated. The epidemiological investigation then begins: the ARS, together with the school doctor, establishes the list of contact subjects. A child is considered as such if he has had a contact within a meter of the patient, whether it is a conversation, a meal, a hug …

Note that at school, all students and teachers in the same class are considered contact cases: your child is required to stay in isolation if one of his classmates tests positive. But that’s not the case if they just passed each other in a hallway or in the yard. The list of contact subjects is sent to Medicare, which calls them, informs them of the action to be taken (isolation, tests) and identifies any other contact subjects outside the school. “We go up the chain of contamination: all those who may be concerned are tested”, indicates National Education to Franceinfo. In any event, parents must be informed by the school of the presence of confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the establishment and of the measures adopted.

Close a class or an establishment … on a case by case basis

The Ministry of National Education wants schools to remain as open as possible. Decisions will be taken on a case-by-case basis, from the list of contact cases established by the ARS: “This could be the closing of a class or the closing of a school, a decision taken as close as possible to the field, therefore by the prefect in conjunction with the ARS, the rector and in collaboration with the local authority concerned (town hall, department , region as appropriate) “, explains National Education. The authorities will take into account the conclusions of the epidemiological investigation: “They consider the number of proven cases, contact cases, the date of onset of symptoms, compliance with barrier measures, etc.”, details the ARS of the Grand Est region.

Jean-Michel Blanquer had indicated that he relied on “ability to adapt“of each territory. In the event of strong circulation of the virus in a given geographical area, as currently in Ile-de-France or in the Bouches-du-Rhône, he encouraged the implementation of more stringent measures to avoid total closures of school. For example, limiting the mixing of students within schools: a non-coercive measure at the national level, but recommended according to local contexts. In other words, if the class of the sick student is automatically placed in isolation, the establishment will only be closed if the ARS considers that too many students are at risk due to too much mixing or too many meetings. in tight spaces.

Provide custody of children

In the event that the children are placed in fourteen due to a case of Covid-19 in the class or establishment, educational continuity is put in place. Teachers keep in touch with their students by e-mail and telephone and must provide distance education, in particular thanks to the Cned’s Ma classe à la maison device, digital workspaces (ENT) and tools produced in connection with France Télévisions as part of the Learning Nation operation (Lumni course).

Partial activity? Sick leave ? Child-sick days? To the problematic question of custody of a child placed in isolation, no assistance system is currently planned. Parents can no longer benefit from the partial unemployment scheme put in place since May 1 to look after their children when telework is not possible. It is no longer possible to claim a derogatory sick leave which allowed to be compensated up to 90% of his salary, as was the case in the first days of deconfinement. The State is currently considering a device that is not as expensive as those set up previously, according to JDD. In the meantime, parents will have to ask for RTTs or manage to keep toddlers in isolation … avoiding, of course, to solicit grandparents, those most likely to develop a serious form of Covid-19.