Shaaban Bilal (Aden, Cairo)

Although the United Nations has completed the transfer of oil from the Safer tank anchored on the coast of the Red Sea to the replacement ship, Nautica, concerns related to the oil and the two ships still persist at the local and international levels, because the United Nations has not yet announced a plan to dispose of it.

According to Yemeni sources told Al-Ittihad, the United Nations intends to launch negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthi group to reach an agreement on the fate of the oil that was transferred to the “alternative” ship, in addition to discussing the fate of the “Safer”, which is still dangerous for the Red Sea.

The sources pointed out that the United Nations presented an 18-month plan to get rid of the oil amounting to about 1.14 million barrels of crude oil, but it did not announce the details of the disposal process so far.

The Director General of the Oil Company in Hodeidah, Engineer Anwar Al-Amiri, expected several scenarios for the fate of the oil transferred to the replacement ship, the first of which is that the United Nations discuss a way to share the value of oil between the legitimate Yemeni government and the Houthi group, and the second: allocating the value of oil after the sale to pay employees’ salaries, and the last: keeping the oil current situation.

Al-Amiri told Al-Ittihad: The other scenario is the possibility of connecting the pipeline coming from Marib, which was previously linked to the Safer reservoir, and was used to export oil from Ras Issa via Safer, to the alternative ship, Nautica.

The Yemeni official pointed out that discussing the possibility of connecting this pipeline to the ship Nautica by the United Nations allows it to pressure the legitimate government later to make additional concessions and allow the Houthi group to re-export from Nautica through this pipeline, and it will discuss with the government the possibility of sharing the extracted oil for re-export, thus giving part to the legitimacy. And part of the Houthi group.

For his part, Yemeni political analyst Musa al-Maqtari believes that after the first stages of danger with withdrawing oil from the tanker “Safer” have passed, there are still other worrisome factors, in light of the oil remaining stored in “Nutica” and the lack of a clear mechanism for its disposal, and that the time period that it needed The international community to convince the Houthis of the first stage and other indicators confirm that we are facing a new challenge to accomplish the task of unloading oil from Nautica.

Al-Maqtari explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that it is wise today for the international community to pressure to reach an urgent solution whereby the crude oil is unloaded and the existing danger is removed, and the Red Sea is secured as the most important international shipping corridor, and the need to move towards more resolute steps to implement international resolutions on the Yemeni issue. .

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, David Gresley, confirmed earlier that oil can be sold and that this matter needs to be negotiated between the two parties to make it acceptable to all, and that they will meet with the two parties to find ways of financing.