Jorge Carrión (Tarragona, 46 years old) advanced in 2011 the global power, almost as powerful as that of classical literature, of the stories created in television series in his essay teleshakespeare (Errata Nature). At that time, he was already talking about the Mad Menof the Fishers of two meters underground and the antiheroes of The Wire Y the sopranos. 11 years have passed in which new classics have emerged, such as Fleabag and The Leftovers, and other types of global phenomena, such as stranger things Y Game of Thrones. They go hand in hand with a mass supply of series that has brought the arrival of countless platforms, some of them fleeting. In order to reassess the new television scene and adjust some pending accounts with the original text, Carrión, PhD in Humanities from the Pompeu Fabra University of Barcelona, ​​launches an edition remastered of your text, edited by Galaxy Gutenberg. It includes a selection of the articles that she has published in The New York Times and in The Washington Post in recent years.

More information

For the author of teleshakespeare, the current quality in terms of television series is similar to that of then. Only our perspective has changed. “The problem is that before we admired those 10 excellent series that appeared out of 500 and now we find 10 excellent series out of 50,000. The percentage has changed, but not the amount of good material ”, he defends in mid-October, just before giving a talk with the critic Lorenzo Mejino at the CCCB Theater in Barcelona during the festival serialized.

“The Wire did not win any awards. It was created with total freedom, without any kind of pressure. That changes radically from 2007, with Mad Men Y breaking bad. Everything is codified, creators face a lot of expectations and it doesn’t happen again that a creator has complete freedom”, he explains.

Jorge Carrión, author of the essay. wikimedia commons

But teleshakespeare It is not a compilation of masterpieces, but rather an attempt to represent and analyze an entire industry, says Carrión. “It was born out of the idea of ​​Shakespeare as a popular author, not just a classic. This Is Usfor example, has moved me, and it appears in the new text, as it appeared in its day V”. The new television reality complicates the creation of a new edition of this essay in the next decade. “There are fewer and fewer series from which you can write a long essay in a mass media about phenomena such as Game of Thrones, Black Mirror Y Euphoria. The fragmentation of the audience means that there is not enough public that has seen it. I would have liked to write about Separation (Apple TV+), an extraordinary series, but I thought that my readers were not going to know what it was about”, he laments.

Cover of the second edition of ‘Teleshakespeare’. Editorial Galaxy Gutenberg

A new concept that Carrión analyzes in his remastered text is that of self-awareness in the series, which affects their own plots. remember how Girls in its last season, it makes some of its characters shoot a movie about their own story, already told in the series. That self-awareness even extends to other projects. With The LeftoversDamon Lindelof sought in some way to correct the bittersweet feeling that he left in many followers of lost, his previous work, taking up and refocusing some of his reflections. Michael C. Hall probably wouldn’t have been Dexter if he hadn’t played David in two meters underground. and adapting Homelandsthe creators of 24 they reached places that the constricted narrative structure of their previous success did not allow. “Series are often addicted to their own past. It is an increasingly complex and infinite phenomenon. wonders like Better Call Saul they make a great protagonist born from a minor character. and Diane Lockhart [secundaria de The Good Wife, protagonista de The Good Fight] it is something like the memory of 15 years of television”, comments the essayist.

Although the ability of series to generate conversation has diminished, can sound fictions achieve something similar? “In Spanish, the big blackout Y war 3 begin to drag millions of listeners. I think the time will come when they will be as talked about as those on television”, warns the Catalan. In December, he launches a new project with Podium Podcast, expanding the universe of Solaris, sound tests. It’s about a podcast experimental titled echoes and focused again on technology, science and culture.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP