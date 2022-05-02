Once the annual taxpayer return has been filed, a series of key aspects must be taken into account, since the filing of the annual return is not the automatic closure of a process. We consider the following information:

1. ISR BALANCE FOR THE ANNUAL FISCAL YEAR: If the tax was charged, obtain a copy of the bank payment transfer made by the company. If the natural person chose to pay in annual installments, they must schedule and submit the corresponding payments month by month.

2. FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING AND ELECTRONIC ACCOUNTING: Adjustments to the accounting records are usually made in the closing by annual declaration, it must be verified that the financial statements of the company’s accounting are the same as those presented in the annual declaration. Examples of these adjustments are those made to depreciation, tax liabilities and ISR and PTU provision caused in the year. Taxpayers required to electronic accounting must send balance 13, corresponding to the closing of the fiscal year

3. WORKERS’ SHARE IN PROFITS (PTU).– PTU-based companies must calculate the distribution to be delivered no later than May 31 (companies) and June 30 (individuals).

4. CONSERVATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION: In accordance with the provisions of the Federal Tax Code, companies must keep the documentation that makes up the accounting (policies and receipts of income and expenses) for a period of five years after filing the annual declaration.

Example: If a company filed the annual tax return for 2016 in March 2017 (without a supplementary tax return), the five-year term expired on March 31, 2022.

In the fiscal years where there would have been a fiscal loss, the accounting documentation must be kept for 10 years. It is recommended to keep for 10 years the receipts of acquisitions of fixed assets, as well as the declarations of provisional payments and annual declarations of the company.

5. ANNUAL MEETINGS OF COMPANIES. Although it is true that it is a more corporate issue than a fiscal one, it is important to remember the obligation established in the General Law of Commercial Companies for the holding of ordinary annual assemblies for Public Limited Companies, where they formalize agreements of share movements, decree of payment of dividends to partners , legal and reinvestment reserve, administrator reports, among others.

Suggestion:

Follow-up, with the support of your tax advisor, of the recommendations contained in this document is recommended for companies to complete the process of closing the fiscal year.