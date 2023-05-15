There are plenty of Peruvian nude movies, but if there is one that is unforgettable, that is it. “I’ll tell you tomorrow”. Directed by Edward Mendoza, the former was released in 2005 and the sequel in 2008, with quite favorable reception in both cases. This teen movie that recalled the style of “American Pie” was etched in the memory of many young people thanks to its humor and erotic scenes starring Bruno Ascenzo, José Manuel Peláez, Óscar Beltrán, Jason Day, Melania Urbina, Milene Vásquez and Angie Jibaja. But what happened to the third part and why was it never recorded?

“Tomorrow I’ll tell you 3”: the film that never was

Sequels are the order of the day in the world of the seventh art and the fact that “Asu Mare” has had four films makes it more than clear. So some nostalgic moviegoers might expect “Tomorrow I’ll tell you 3”, a tape that could close one of the best trilogies of Peruvian cinema. However, Eduardo Mendoza himself clarified eight years ago the reason why the film was never made.

“In fact, there were some conversations with Gustavo, the same producer, and at one point it was thought. Now the issue of reuniting the four boys is complicated,” he commented in a brief interview with “Henry Spencer’s Room”. “‘Asu Mare’ is a brutal example of how a comedy has caught on, but it’s not a teen movie,” she added.

Main cast of the first part of “Tomorrow I’ll tell you”. Photo: Inca Cine SAC

Said declaration occurred in 2015, during the premiere of “Asu Mare 2” and, since then, Mendoza has directed other films such as “La hora final”, “Contigo Perú”, “Doble embarazada” and “La banda presidencial”. Whether he will make a third part or not remains in doubt for the moment.

What happened to the protagonists of “Tomorrow I’ll tell you”?

for now, Bruno Ascenzo He continues his film career as a director after having released “Until we meet again”, the first Peruvian film produced by Netflix. For his part, Jose Manuel Pelaez He became a TV host for the program “The Great Chef: Celebrities” and remains active as an influencer for shots related to health and sports.

Óscar Beltrán (Efraín), Bruno Ascenzo (Manuel) and José Manuel Peláez (‘El Gordo’). Photo: composition LR/Instagram

In addition, Oscar Beltran He has been a spoken voice trainer since 2018 in a workshop directed by himself. As to Melania Urbina, which was the only one from the first tape that returned to have a leading role in the second part, remains an actress of theater, film and television.

