In 2021, Marlene Brüggen, a concert organizer in Germany, was listening to the “Herrengedeck” podcast and heard about a pop music festival with gender parity woven into its programming. The next day, he consulted on the planning of his own festival, with about 200 concerts. Women were seriously underrepresented.

“We hadn’t paid attention to that at all,” he said. “It was like the blindfolds had been taken off my eyes.”

That year, Brüggen applied for a position as director of artistic planning at the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin. She suggested that the orchestra play more women’s music. He got the job.

Later, when she and Robin Ticciati, the orchestra’s music director, and Thomas Schmidt-Ott, its general director, were considering the 2023-24 season, they decided not only to include more female artists but also to require each concert to feature at least one work composed by a woman. The orchestra covered the walls of Berlin with posters that read, “No concert without a female composer!”

Many women’s compositions—particularly those written before the 20th century—are unlikely to make it into the standard repertoire, something Brüggen acknowledges. But that is not its goal.

“The selection process that occurred with men over the centuries did not occur with women,” he said. “It is our social responsibility to make that happen now.”

The orchestra’s season was still dominated by men who lived in Europe in the 18th and 19th centuries. Although each printed program had a portrait of a female composer on the cover, her piece was usually a small fraction of the total running time.

The brevity of many pieces composed by women—both in the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester season and in the collection—reflects centuries of sexism. Brüggen often had little more than a name and a title to guide her when researching works by women. It was difficult or impossible to obtain well-edited scores and recordings, making it difficult for her to persuade guest conductors and soloists to add women’s pieces to their repertoire.

The season has been polarizing. Among orchestra musicians, reactions have ranged “from enthusiasm to skepticism,” Brüggen said. An article on a right-wing blog described Schmidt-Ott and Brüggen as “social engineers” who “represent a threat to society at large.”

The season saw exceptionally good sales, although the orchestra has not collected data showing whether ticket sales are related to the initiative.

Composer Unsuk Chin, whose Clarinet Concerto was performed by the ensemble in January, said: “For me, it doesn’t matter at all whether the composer is a man or a woman or what country he comes from. The only criterion is quality. And if a piece has quality, you should play it.”

The orchestra plans to present longer works by women next season, including Amy Beach’s “Gaelic Symphony.” She will also perform more works by black female composers, such as Tania León and Jessie Montgomery.

“Our approach is to use these dogmas or themes to reach new audiences,” Brüggen said. “For God’s sake, not to alienate the old, but simply to expand them.”