Jimmy is the new member of Group 6 in “At the bottom there is room”. Her decision shattered Joel’s dreams, but ‘Fishface’ has decided to put her own happiness aside to support her brother on her new path as a cumbia star. What he did not expect was that his move to music would have a radical change of look along the way. What did they do to the youngest son of “Charito” in the América Televisión series?

As shown in the preview for chapter 201, Jimmy will now sport brown hair with a blonde pompadour, in addition to wearing earrings. These changes seem not to have pleased Joel, who only manages to look at his brother with a disapproving gesture, although he prefers not to delve into the subject. Did he get jealous?

