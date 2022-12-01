Chiara Ferragni and the photos with a plaster on her arm: worried fans

A simple patch on the arm was enough to alarm Chiara Ferragni’s fans, who are questioning the state of health of the well-known influencer on social media.

In some pictures posted recently on her Instagram profile, in fact, Chiara Ferragni appeared with a clearly visible plaster on her right arm.

A detail that has aroused the curiosity of his followers, some of whom have improvised detectives, as well as doctors.

“I think he removed a mole. I had a similar one when they made it to me” someone wrote, while another user said he was convinced that it was a “Birth control patch that works like the pill but is less invasive for the body”.

“That’s not a contraceptive patch, it’s a normal patch, the shape is different,” someone else ruled.

Some have speculated that Chiara Ferragni had received the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine or simply the flu vaccine.

“Maybe a new small tattoo covered with a plaster” was another hypothesis advanced on social media. The influencer, however, has not commented on the story or given any explanations, while there are also those who have made fun of the matter by stating that the truth will only be revealed in the second season of the series The Ferragnez.