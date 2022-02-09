Yamila Pinero She is one of the former Combate members who disappeared from Peruvian television. After a brief stint in the ATV reality show and competing in El gran show 2013, Argentina began to have a low profile in the national media. She made a new life abroad and moved away from social networks.

Here we tell you what happened to the former reality girl Yamila Piñero, who is now 31 years old and looks very different to when he competed for the green team of ‘combatants’.

Yamila Piñero in Combat

After rising to fame in the model group The Golden Girls and being a former Playboy Bunny, Yamila Piñero entered the successful Combat program in 2013. He arrived as a replacement for Alejandra Baigorria, but ended up staying in the competition.

Yamila Piñero in Combat. Photo: Instagram

Yamila Piñero and Ernesto Jiménez were a couple

During the period he was in Combat, began a relationship with his partner and driver Ernesto Jiménez. On one occasion, it was speculated that their romance was armed, but he came out to deny it.

Yamila Piñero and Ernesto Jiménez were a couple. Photo: GLR

Why did Yamila Piñero walk away from television?

In 2019, Yamila Piñero revealed why she left television shows. She told that his main reason was that he did not like exposing his private life to gain recognition.

He explained that, in addition, he took over his mother’s company in his native country. “It bothers me that I have to expose my privacy to make a career. I am a very versatile person (…) I run the company that we have with my mother (…) We transport people with motor disabilities and different disabilities. The company has been operating for 10 years in Argentina”, she expressed for Radio Exitosa.

The new life of Yamila Piñero on Instagram

The last thing that was known about the former member of Combat is that he made a new life in America. She left behind her blonde hair and changed her look, now she looks more natural.

On his official Instagram account, he has more than 290,000 followers. There, you can see photos of her walks to the beach and videos about cooking recipes and exercise routines. However, yes u last publication is from March 202 0. That is, since the beginning of the pandemic, he has not shown more content for his fans.

This is what Yamila Piñero looks like now. Photo: Instagram

This is what Yamila Piñero looks like now. Photo: Instagram

Did Yamila Piñero interfere in the wedding of Sheyla Rojas with Pedro Morral?

In mid-March 2019, Yamila Piñero confessed to the cameras of the disappeared program ¡Válgame Dios!, that she advised Pedro Morral not to go so fast in his relationship with Sheyla Rojas, host of “You are in all” at that time.