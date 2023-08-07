Between 2014 and 2017, the Xylella emergency terrified Apulian and Italian olive growing. Experts prescribed catastrophic measures such as felling all healthy trees within a 100m radius around the diseased plant. There was even talk of the preventive uprooting of the 60 million olive trees in Salento.

The only discordant voice was that of Professor Marco Scortichini, director of the Research Center for Agriculture (Crea) at the time: Scortichini stated that the emergency could be tackled without eradication but with the injection of those nutrients that plants were no longer able to obtain from a land parched by the excessive use of chemical products, the real cause of desiccation.

In fact, the plants treated in this way returned to flourish and there was no longer any need to uproot them and replace them with (presumed) Xylella-proof varieties. Today, years later, the olive trees of Salento are luxuriant and productive almost everywhere.

Professor Scortichini what happened to the Xylella emergency?

“It happened that, given the considerable spread of the disease at the time of its discovery in October 2013, on the basis of indications from the European Union, various geographical areas were identified to be managed differently. The wider area, that of the Lower Salento, was declared ‘infected’ by Xylella fastidiosa and therefore the eradication of the trees was no longer effective for the management of the epidemic. Furthermore, to prevent the spread of the disease in areas that were then free, two other zones were created to the north of the infected one: the ‘containment’ area, of variable size and between the Adriatic and the Ionian seas, where, in case of positive diagnosis for the bacterium, the olive trees had to be eradicated and, finally, a ‘buffer’ area, also between the two seas, where, in addition to the infected olive tree, all the plants potentially hosting the bacterium had to be eliminated in a radius of 50 meters from the infected plant”.

“In these cases, in addition to the olive tree, the eradication could also affect other valuable crops such as cherry and almond trees, as well as numerous ornamental species. In both areas practices to contain the vector insect, the ‘Sputacchina’, had to be carried out. Over the years, the ‘containment’ and ‘buffer’ areas have gradually moved further north and now also involve some Municipalities in the province of Bari, testifying to the difficulty of containing the expansion of the bacterium only through this approach” .

“It is evident how the vector, effectively conveyed by means of transport such as cars, trucks, buses and trains, can continuously feed on infected plants located further south which contain a high concentration of the bacterium, so as to transport it to areas still unharmed”.

This bankruptcy approach hypothesized the felling of millions of olive trees, while she proposed a cure that allowed the desiccation to be overcome and the plant to return to normal. Can you explain what it is?

“To understand the reasons that led to the development of a strategy that would reduce the presence of Sylella inside the tree, allowing the latter to grow and continue to produce despite the presence of the bacterium, we need to understand the peculiarities of the disease encountered when it was first detected. In fact, the official data reported the spread of the seams over about 10,000 hectares of land in the area around Gallipoli. About one million olive trees correspond to this extension and not the few hundreds or thousands of trees that are still indicated as the source of the first infection. To this it must be added that Xylella fastidiosa survives on dozens of spontaneous plants present in thousands of specimens in the same area and that the insect vector that transmits it is very prolific and difficult to contain”.

In other words, at some point it became evident that any attempt to totally eliminate the pathogen from the infected area was completely impossible…

“Absolutely. And this conclusion was also reached by EFSA, the European Food Safety Agency, which in a report dedicated precisely to Xylella concluded that it should by now be considered as endemic in Salento, that is, it can no longer be eliminated. It follows that the possibilities of containing the epidemic, like other plant diseases which, over the centuries, have invaded new cultivation areas, had to be studied and verified. An example known to all is that of the Peronospera of the vine, a pathogenic fungus that arrived in Europe from America towards the end of the 19th century and was considered, at that time, incurable. On the contrary, today we have easy defense techniques capable of containing the disease which, obviously, has not disappeared from the vineyards at all”.

Here, Professor Scortichini, let’s go back to the cure for Xylella that you discovered…

“To contain Xylella and establish a relationship of ‘coexistence’, a sustainable approach was followed both in terms of the environment and in terms of expenditure for the olive growers but, above all, a strategy was chosen which would allow everyone to take advantage of a product already trade and without any license requirement for the use of crop protection products. In fact, in the event of phytosanitary emergencies, it is essential to have effective products available in a short time, as research and development of new products is very long”.

“Based on studies carried out in the United States, which clearly indicated that zinc and copper ions were the most effective for containing the bacterium, we used a biofertilizer (also used in organic farming) which contains them in small quantities but capable of kill Xylella even with small doses. On the basis of a three-year study and interdisciplinary research carried out by Italian and American research centers and universities, it was possible to establish that the product also carried out effective control on the ground, as it was capable of reaching the pathogen in its ecological niche, the xylem of the tree”.

“The anti Xylella fastidiosa treatments consist of simple spraying of the foliage with the biofertilizer together with soil management that preserves or increases its fertility and correct tree pruning practices. The cost of the product for this use is very low, around 3 euros per olive tree, for 6 treatments a year”.

At the time, a “defense protocol” was approved in Salento. How much has it been used by the Apulian institutions and what results has it given?

“Currently the ‘defense protocol’ is used on over 1,500 hectares in the provinces of Lecce, Brindisi and Taranto both by small farmers and in large companies that have won national and international awards for oil quality. In some cases these companies represent real productive oases surrounded by completely dried up neighboring plants. There are also some associations of olive growers who have adopted this cure precisely so as not to give up the excellent quality of the oil of the varieties affected by the bacterium”.

“Other farmers, on the other hand, have not shown any reluctance to abandon and replace their centuries-old olive trees, influenced by a sort of dogma put into circulation by the official academy which recited ‘Xylella cannot be cured’ or ‘Xylella cannot be treated cohabit’. This message has been and continues to be widely conveyed to olive growers and technicians and has had the tragic consequence of making the olive groves abandon themselves, transforming a large part of the Salento area into an expanse of withered trees, also in consideration of the scarcity of planting of new varieties deemed tolerant to the bacterium. In short, I don’t see any alternatives to the solution that provides for the effective treatment we propose”.

Returning to the “dogma” of the impossibility of a cure for Xylella, according to some it originated from the fact that many of the scholars who proposed it were virologists, the mistake was made of proposing effective solutions for a virus, while Xylella it is a bacterium, and one would therefore have fallen into the misunderstanding of considering Xylella eradicable by resorting to antiviral techniques, rather than curable with antibacterial practices. Is there any truth to this criticism?

“Certainly the approach that bacteriologists generally have towards the possibilities of curing the diseases caused by these microorganisms is very different from that of virologists. To remain in the plant pathology sector, while for viral diseases there is still no defense capable of containing viruses once they have infected the crop, for phytopathogenic bacteria there have been a series of products that are easy to use in the countryside for some time which limit their danger.

“For viruses, the recommended containment practices are limited to the eradication of plants following laboratory diagnoses and, when appropriate, the fight against the vector. This approach has also been used for the management of Xylella, which is precisely a bacterium and, although it is difficult to reach it in its niche, if effective products are available, it is possible to contain it, as our treatment has amply demonstrated. In other words, for the bacteriologist, treatment is one of the aspects to always take into consideration and constitutes one of the most active research sectors in the specific sector, while for the virologist, the most effective strategy remains eradication”.

The Xylella affair has also had controversial judicial implications. According to some, the judicial investigations started by Cataldo Motta and Valeria Mignone were prevented with the reason of the extraterritoriality of the study institutes involved in the introduction of the pathogen on our territory. What do you think?

“In my opinion, in emergency periods, especially for an area as important and rich in history and culture as that of the Salento olive groves, collaborative and non-obstructive approaches between researchers should be envisaged, in everyone’s interest, in order to maximize the possibility to bring solutions to the problem also avoiding any exemptions and immunities that prevent the discovery and analysis of facts useful for understanding the phenomenon, and to arrive at useful and rapid solutions in the collective interest”.

The fact remains that the olive trees treated according to the solutions proposed by the official academy have today become firewood, while those treated with the cure proposed by Professor Scortichini today proliferate and produce, despite Xylella.