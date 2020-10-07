Patna: JDU has not given ticket to former state DGP Gupteshwar Pandey in Bihar assembly elections. Pandey recently left DGP and joined JDU. Since then, there was speculation that he will contest the assembly elections from Buxar seat. But today the party announced candidates for all 115 seats in its quota. Gupteshwar Pandey is not named in this list. The Buxar seat has gone to the BJP’s account under the alliance agreement. BJP has nominated Parasuram Chaturvedi as the candidate for this seat.

‘Will not contest assembly elections’

Many kinds of questions are arising since the ticket is not available. Meanwhile, former Bihar DGP and JDU leader Gupteshwar Pandey said that after my retirement, everyone expected that I would contest the election but this time I am not contesting the assembly elections.

Gupteshwar Pandey wrote a Facebook post saying, “I am disturbed by the phone of many of my well-wishers. I also understand their worries and troubles. After my retirement, everyone expected that I would contest the election, but this time I am not contesting the assembly elections. There is nothing to be disappointed Be patient.



He said, “My life has been spent in struggle. I will be in service of the public throughout my life. Please be patient and do not call me. My life is dedicated to the people of Bihar. I salute all the big brothers and sisters, mothers and youths of my native land Buxar and all the elders of all the caste religion. Keep your love and blessings! ”

