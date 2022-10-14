Since the premiere of the ninth season of “In the background there is a place”, diversity of characters have been marked in the memory of fans. This is the case of ‘Verónica Miranda’, played by the national actress Carla Medinaand who was recently remembered in one of the episodes of the América Televisión program.

Find out what one of Joel González’s ex-girlfriends does and what has happened to her life in recent years.

Karla Medina played Verónica Miranda in “Al fondo hay lugar”. Photo: America TV

Karla Medina in “In the background there is room”

Carla Medina She gained great popularity in the media after her role as ‘Verónica Miranda’ in “Al fondo hay lugar”. Although she was initially known as Grace Gonzáles’s friend, over time, her character gained more prominence and she became one of Joel’s partners.

However, his participation culminated in the first season, after the “Boy with the face of a fish” decided to end his relationship with the young woman, since he had invented being pregnant.

Karla Medina was one of Joel Gonzáles’s girlfriends in “Al fondo hay lugar”. Photo: America TV

Karla Medina did not move away from acting

With the end of his stage in the popular soap opera on América Televisión, Carla Medina She was summoned to be part of other productions of the same television house such as “Mi amor, el wachimán”, “Chapa tu combi”, ” Así es la vida “, and more.

Karla Medina was part of the cast of “Mi amor, el wachimán”. Photo: America TV

Similarly, during 2022 he announced through social networks that he will venture into the cinema with the film “Queens without a crown”, a film in which great national stars such as Rossana Fernández Maldonado also appear.

What do you currently do?

On the other hand, in June of this year, Carla Medina He surprised his followers by presenting a new project in his artistic career: driving. With an emotional post on social networks, the Peruvian actress said that Now it is the image of a show program for Telemundo.

“Officially, I share this new facet with you: ‘Tell me everything with Karla Medina’, a block of shows every Sunday on Telemundo Washington DC and One Vision Channel,” he wrote on his Instagram profile.