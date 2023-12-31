Vanessa Tello had an important step on television. The remembered model starred in different commercials and won beauty contests. She also participated for a brief time in 'This is war'. She then left TV aside to dedicate herself to other projects. But what does the former member of the popular contest do?

In a recent publication of TikTok, Tello appeared in his professional role, which caused great surprise to users. Next, we tell you what the former model studied and what she currently does.

What happened to Vanessa Tello after leaving television?

After his time on TV, Vanessa Tello He studied Nutrition at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC). She always had the desire to follow this profession, as she herself revealed on her social networks. She also has a master's degree in Obesity and Eating Disorders.

Currently, she works as a bariatric nutritionist at the Avendaño clinic. This was announced in a TikTok post from the private health center. In the clip, the former model is seen sharing the recipe for “bariatric-friendly” teriyaki chicken.

Vanessa Tello studied Nutrition and did a master's degree in Obesity and Eating Disorders. Photo: LR composition/TikTok/Clínica Avendaño/Instagram/Vanessa Tello

Users react to Vanessa Tello's video

The video on the popular social network did not go unnoticed. On the contrary, Vanessa Tello It was a trend, since the publication exceeded 10,000 reactions and generated several positive comments towards him.

“I'm dead! She's a professional”, Is that you, Vanessa?”, “Congratulations, Vanessa Tello”, “The best example of improvement; great, Vanessa”, “What a joy, a true professional. There is no doubt that effort and dedication allows us to achieve great things,” were some of the opinions shared by her fans.

Why did Vanessa Tello leave television?

Through a publication on Instagram, Tello explained the reasons why he distanced himself from the media sphere. According to him, he said, he did it to continue with his dream.

“It really wasn't that difficult of a decision. I always loved the Nutrition career. From a very young age, in sixth grade, I already knew that I wanted to be a nutritionist (…). Was he afraid? Of course, (…) fear will always be there, but we cannot let it make decisions for us. “I followed my dream,” said the former model.