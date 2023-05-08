It has become usual for the foreign observer —especially if they feel part of the progressive camp— to pepper us with questions that are difficult to answer: “What happened to you, Chilean friends? How was it that, after devising and enthusiastically turning to the most democratic and innovative constitutional process in memory, they then rushed en masse to the polls to reject their proposal? Why, in a few months, have they turned their backs on a recently elected president, who happens to be the youngest in its history, the only leader of the Latin American left who defends human rights and democracy without complexes and who was destined to shine? on the continent and throughout the world?

After the election this Sunday of the body commissioned to draft a new constitutional proposal, the perplexity must have increased. “How is it possible,” you must ask, “that those who have spent their political lives fighting to replace Pinochet’s Constitution have been reduced to a minority in the Constitutional Council? Why would the majority of Chileans opt for those who are satisfied with it or have taken pains, from 1990 to date, to use all the means at their disposal to abort any replacement project? Isn’t that putting the fox in charge of the chickens?”

They are paradoxes that more than justify the perplexity. To attempt an explanation, it is necessary to start by consigning a fact of the cause: in young nations, what in other places took centuries here takes decades, and what there required years here happens in months. If this perspective is used, it will be concluded that, apart from the acceleration, what has been happening in other latitudes is replicated in Chile.

“How is it understood that the United States abruptly passed from the euphoria of Yes We Can to the hysteria of Make America Great Again?, the NYT journalist Ezra Klein asked Barak Obama in an extensive conversation. “Historical changes are like this” —he replied—: “When a wave occurs in a certain direction, it is inevitable that a wave in the opposite direction will follow.” In fact, the succession of periods of change or revolution and reaction or restoration is one of the few laws of history that remain standing. The paradigmatic example is the eternally current French Revolution.

In Chile, capitalist modernization pulverized, in an extremely short period of time, the classical sources of social cohesion. The State’s protection network was replaced by a mesh of contracts between individuals and private entities that excludes the principle of solidarity. Conventional families became a rarity. Religious sentiment contracted and the Catholic Church, once a powerful integrating entity, collapsed due to sexual abuse. Political parties mutated into electoral machines, and unions into transactional devices. The very idea of ​​nation was questioned from the original peoples. The only source of cohesion that remained standing was economic growth, but this was dwindling until it became a chimera. With this, the meritocratic promise, which was fulfilled for a period —although never, obviously, at the level of expectations— became a reason for frustration. At the same time, the massification of education made inequality more cruel, while the Venezuelan crisis caused an overflow of immigration, which brought with it more violent forms of crime. Paralyzed by the absence of a renewed political offer, Chile spent 15 years choosing between Bachelet and Piñera. Meanwhile, a new generation of leaders and intellectuals emerged who introduced new causes, such as the end of neoliberalism, environmentalism, feminism, indigenism, and territorial power.

This is how the night of October 18, 2019 came to be. Without announcements, direction or petitions, the burning of Santiago metro stations unleashed a wave of protests and looting without comparison, leaving many dead, hundreds injured and thousands of arrested. Like the Bastille, it was the end of the old regime.

Faced with the threat of a violent rupture, the political actors adopted an agreement to open a constituent process, later endorsed in a plebiscite. Afterwards, he elected a parity Convention with indigenous seats, which relegated the representatives of political parties —especially those of the right— to peripheral positions, and gave a dominant place to conventions whose intention was to put on the institutional scene the myriad of identities and demands that took to the streets after 18-O.

Until then, the revolutionary tide seemed unstoppable, with the Convention standing tall as its symbol. Boric’s victory seemed to go in the same direction, although there were already signs in the opposite direction: he lost in the first round and in the second round he narrowly surpassed a candidate from the extreme right. It was not surprising then that his popularity plummeted as soon as the celebrations died down after he entered La Moneda. He was swimming against the current.

With the right and the center-left in the minority, in the Convention there was no way to contain the temptation to wipe out all of Chilean constitutional history. This was dominated by the purpose of creating a new paradigm of coexistence, which covered, among other matters, language and knowledge, the relationship between genders, peoples, regions and territories, the idea of ​​Nation, the architecture of power and participation and the bond with nature and other species. The relations between its members became the exacerbated expression of irritation and the spirit of division, disqualification and confrontation that had the mandate to overcome. The refoundational passion, on the other hand, made it insensitive to the new anxieties of the population: the pandemic, economic uncertainty, violence in the south, and especially the immigration and security crisis. Like a runaway horse, the Convention carried on with its maximalism and its excesses. It was not uncommon, then, that public opinion quickly began to view everything that came from it with suspicion.

Let us say that the Convention was our own Committee of Public Safety – although here, it must be said, the terror came from words and not from the guillotine -, with several of its members competing to fill the role of Robespierre. The unappealable rejection of his proposal in the plebiscite last September was, in turn, our Thermidor. The political world, in a heroic gesture, managed to restore the constituent process, but this time plagued with limits, checks and balances so as not to repeat the experience of the Convention.

We said that the oscillation between refounding and conservative times is one of the few laws of history still standing. The breaking point is always caused by excessiveness and maximalism, which unleash the restorative reaction. It happened in revolutionary France; It is happening again in Chile after the outbreak of 2018 and the Convention. The overwhelming victory of the most extreme right yesterday, Sunday, has an air of confirmation rather than novelty.