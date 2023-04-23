“Habacilate” It was an iconic program that marked the memory of many people who tuned in. Its members earned a special place in each of the Peruvian homes. Tracy Freundt was one of the models who became known for her tenderness and charisma in every performance she made on the show. However, over the years, she disappeared from the radar of Peruvian television. In this note, find out what happened to Tracy Freundt.

Tracy Freundt He arrived in 2003 at “Habacilar”. Her tenderness did not go unnoticed by Raúl Romero, the host of the program, who sponsored the model as “Traicicitas”. However, by 2011, Ella Tracy said goodbye to the television space.

Tracy Freudnt and her big step through “Habacilar”. Photo: Ferdox/Youtube

Tracy and her entry to “Sing if you can”

The model She knew that it was time to venture into something new, in addition to her great closeness to singing, she knew that it would help her learn about different topics. For this reason, she came to the program “Sing if you can”, in which she worked for two years.

Tracy Freundt and “This is war”

Tracy Freundt She came to the “Esto es guerra” program in 2014. The influencer became a competitor of the Cobras team. However, everything came to an end due to an injury, a tear that led her to resign.

Return to “Habacilar”

“Habacilate” He returned to television on January 24, surprising several fans of the successful program, since the return occurred without Raúl Romero. Now, the characters that were in front were Johanna San Miguel and Roger del Aguila.

Tracy Freundt was a model in “This is talk.” Photo: composition/ Instagram/ América TV

The show was on the air for a short time, and Tracy explained why. “I think that people expected the ‘Habacilar’ of ‘cuchumil’ years ago, but all of that has been reflected in the comments… The energy of the program was no longer wrapped up in good comments and that had to be cut” Tracy revealed in an interview with Carlos Orosco.

Tracy Now she is a mother of a family, who also uses her social networks as a blog to document her new facet. In this sense, the influencer always showed immense love for children, which led her to pursue an education career. Likewise, she Tracy she is also a therapist, as she tells it on her digital platforms.

