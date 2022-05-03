Guest at Today is another day, Franco Fasano talked about Toto Cotugno and his condition, after the prostate cancer that hit him

For some time now the traces of one of the brightest protagonists of Italian music of all time have been lost: Toto Cotugno. His friend and colleague Franco Fasano, a guest in yesterday’s episode of Oggi is another day, took care of talking about him again, partly revealing his conditions.

In yesterday’s episode of Today is another day, the presenter Serena Bortone had the opportunity to undertake an interesting chat with Franco Fasano.

The Ligurian singer-songwriter, famous for having collaborated, during his long and successful career, with important artists of the Italian music scene, has had the opportunity to retrace the important stages of his lifebut also of talk about some of his friends and colleagues more illustrious.

He spoke, for example, of Bruno Lauzithe singer-songwriter who passed away in 2006. He said about him:

It is in my heart also from a human point of view. He was great. I have had the privilege of accompanying him for the past few years. He reminded me of my father in so many ways, like he got sick with Parkinson’s. The memory of him moves me. There are so many things I remember about him.

Then he dealt with the speech linked to the great Toto Cotugno, also his great friend and companion of a thousand musical adventures.

How is Toto Cotugno

Credit: Rai

I have been from Toto Cotugno for a while now lost track. The last interview on television dates back to 2020, when he was a guest of Silvia Toffanin in the living room of very true.

On that occasion, the singer had remembered i difficult times of his life, inevitably linked to the prostate cancer he had to fight with.

Cotugno had thanking dispassionately Al Banolive, for introducing him to the doctor who then operated on and saved him.

Toto, although rarely, also uses social networks. And it is precisely on one of these, Facebook, which appeared last April the last post to wish a happy Easter to his followers.

Fasano confided to Serena Bortone of hear it often and that the last few years have not been not easy at all for him. Then, also out of respect, she preferred not to go into details.