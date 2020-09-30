Jorge López Marco’s (Madrid, 1978), Tote for the world of soccer, is a precise example that talent cannot do everything. The midfielder had plenty of it but he showed it by dropper, insufficient to meet expectations, always so dangerous. However, he played, among others, in the Real Madrid and Valladolid, which this Wednesday (9:30 pm, Movistar LaLiga) meet on the fourth day of the Santander League.

Tote started promising very soon, entering the Madrid quarry in 1996, which, as with Raúl, took advantage of the closing of the rojiblancas inferiors (“I’ve been athletic since I was a kid”, confessed in AS in 2010). His progression fueled the trust placed in him, Pichichi of Third in a Madrid C in which a certain Iker Casillas stopped. Naturally, he also stood out in Castilla in 1998-99 until he appeared with the first team: under the orders of Toshack and whistling José Luis Prados, debuted at Anoeta (3-2) on May 8, 1999, a date after which nothing was the same again …

Toshack himself pointed out the exit, albeit provisionally, for 1999-00. Then a dance of cessions, of comings and goings, that didn’t work. In the Benfica It did not reach even ten appearances and in 2000-01, back in Madrid, the same thing happened. With two courses almost lost there was, in Valladolid, a script twist. Pepe Moré gave him 36 games in which he scored 9 goals and 2 assists, more than interesting records to play in the 12th place of that year. Pucela was the ideal place for Tote’s inspiration, his dribbling being widely commented and, especially, some rabonas that in white would turn against him. In 2003, in Huelva, with 13 minutes in his boots that season, he failed with that resource a favorable opportunity to give the League to Madrid. “When I do this type of thing, I don’t care about the game or what you play. I do it because I feel like it. I had tried with Valladolid and it was a goal. I would do that rabona a thousand times”, he released in a chat with AS to respond to criticism.

The truth is that the hope of a great jump in Valladolid was then reduced to a little jump right away, their growth cut short by having only six matches in Madrid in that 2002-03 incident of the Nuevo Colombino. And that in the Copa del Rey he responded, with 5 goals and 3 assists in four games. Finally, at the Bernabéu they threw in the towel and Tote joined Betis, in which he was left half again. Nor did things turn out in the few months that he tried his luck at the Malaga.

From Valladolid, to the controversial ascent in the Hercules

So many missteps took him in 2005 at the origin of what was perhaps his best football, Valladolid, although for this it would have to be measured in Second. Tote took advantage of his stage in the category to savor a sweet revenge. He saw the faces with Madrid B in Valdebebas (“I don’t care because I don’t care about Madrid. It’s been a long time since I left and the only thing left for me was the affectionate treatment of the people,” he said in the previous one) and he scored in his team’s 2-3 win.

At the end of his career there was some justice towards his enormous quality, badly mixed with his character and lack of regularity. From 2006 to 2012 he settled in the Hercules, of which he was captain and with which he returned to First. That promotion in 2010, however, would later be clouded by being surrounded by suspicions of rigging. “I don’t like being called a gangster; I didn’t do anything wrong”, Tote would be defended in 2010 in AS. Eight years after hanging up his boots, Madrid-Valladolid, a duel between his birthplace and his first home away from home, remains a special date for him.