Anica Panfile didn’t take her own life, someone hurt her and then threw her body into the river. Looking for the culprit

What happened to Anica Pamphile is shrouded in mystery. The 31-year-old mother was found lifeless in a bend in the Piave river, after the alarm of a fisherman. She had been missing for 3 days and her partner had filed a complaint.

Immediately after the discovery, the investigators hypothesized to a extreme gesture. The woman had left the house to go and clean a private house, she did it to round up some money. She also worked in the kitchen of a nursing home. However, she hasn’t never returned from her family and her, traces of her were lost for three days.

It was a fisherman who noticed the body of a woman in the river and immediately called the forces of order and the rescue services.

After the medical examination, it emerged that Anica Panfile did not take her own life. Graves were found on her body trauma to the head and facecompatible with shots of ablunt weapon. Not only that, there was no water in the 31-year-old’s lungs. This indicates that she did not drown, but that she was thrown into the river only after death.

Anica Panfile: a voluntary crime is being investigated

The Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a file for voluntary crime. At the moment there are no suspects registered in the register, but the investigators already have listened to the mate. Anica lived with the man and her children, she had separated from her ex for 5 years now.

Her loved ones remembered her as a woman who loved life and loved her children, she would never have hurt them with such a gesture. For this reason, they didn’t believe in the extreme gesture. Now, they demand the truth and ask the agents to view surveillance cameras for the entire journey traveled by the woman. Someone hurt her and she took her life. Someone has to pay.